PTLS CUP approval headed back for a do-over

Following the June 23 approval of a Conditional Use Permit for a proposed guest ranch in Lakeside, members of the Citizens for Quality Development filed an appeal, but due to a possible conflict of interest, the CUP application has been invalidated and will go back to the Pinetop-Lakeside Planning and Zoning Commission.
“It was brought to our attention that one of the commissioners may have had a conflict of interest, and we reviewed it and felt it would be best to start over again,” stated Town Manager Keith Johnson in a July 1 email to the Independent.
Item No. 4 of QDC’s appeal stated, “A Potential Conflict of Interest Exists on the P&Z Commission. It is our understanding that one of the current P&Z Commissioners may be acting as a broker for the real estate company currently listing a 152-acre parcel for sale at or near the site of the subject CUP parcel. In past actions involving the tract, this Commissioner has recused themselves from involvement due to the potential for a conflict of interest. If such involvement as a broker still exists, then such could present a potential direct conflict of interest.”
Commissioner Alison Stewart, a designated broker for Frank Smith Realty, told the Independent that when she arrived at the June 23 meeting she asked Vice Chairman John Salskov if she should recuse herself. She said Salskov asked her if she stood to get any money from the transaction. She said she told him no, that she stood to lose money. She said they no longer have this listing agreement but do have Brett Cote as a client on other transactions.
June 23 Planning and Zoning meeting
The June 23 meeting drew a large crowd of people who primarily came for the agenda item relating to the CUP request.
Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd introduced the application stating that BC2, Brett Cote, was proposing to operate a guest ranch on his property similar to the Tanque Verde Guest Ranch that his family operates in Tucson.
Cote addressed the commissioners and said the parcel he was requesting the CUP for was acquired though the Forest Service Exchange that took place in 2017. He made it clear at one point that the property he was requesting the CUP for was not the RV parcel.
“For years now I’ve been looking at what to do with this property,” said Cote. “It’s very special and I know it is special to the community. I see its highest and best use as a hospitality element.”
Cote said his family has been in the hospitality business since the 1920s and gave an overview of the family’s history, and more particularly a description of the Tanque Verde property in Tucson.
Cote said, “Why have I not come forward with a site plan?
“If you have been over there, you know that it is quite rocky. The closer you get to better views, the more difficult your infrastructure gets. So, I think you can make a working ranch in that area, but to give you specifics I would have to go out there and do soil tests, quite a bit of engineering work and some surveying.”
Cote spoke of possible ideas for either Parcel A or B, 143 acres, and related his ideas to the Tucson ranch.
“I love our mountain cabins with the log siding, brown colors and traditional look but I think it is a little over done. Let’s be honest — a lot of our product out there has not been kept up to the evolving guest’s expectations. I think there is a real opportunity to differentiate visitors and private experiences to the guests with more of a modern mountain cabin,” said Cote.
Cote spoke of luxury glamping tents that would offer a unique experience – “camping at a very high level” and Conestoga covered wagons as available at the Conestoga Ranch in Garden City, Utah.
Public hearing
Opening the meeting to a public hearing, the first to speak was Kim Mattice, a resident of Wagon Wheel who said that according to the application for CUP some of the items Planning and Zoning is required to review is the access, traffic, pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular circulation.
Though Cote had mentioned he does not initially plan on having horses at the guest ranch, and plans to work with other local businesses, Mattice said the section relating to horses states that prior to approval of a CUP, “the applicant must provide a detailed site plan showing the following information: location of all dwellings and commercial structures within 200 feet of any portion of the proposed facility, the location and design of drainage facility, etc. and the location and design of all fencing. So this may be a nice use of this property, however, by predicate of the code, we do not have enough information in order to make a compliance requirement for Mr. Cote at this current time.”
Ralph Engler of Lakeside was next to speak, expressing concern over the two-page agenda he printed out an hour before the meeting and then discovering on arrival more information in packet form, and more information from the applicant.
Town Clerk Kristi Salskov told Engler that packets are not on the website but are available for pickup at Town Hall before the meeting.
“I’m surprised about some of the facts on the fact sheet,” said Engler. “It’s set significantly away from all neighbors. When I look at Parcel A this is back in the days when we had the referendum. Remember that? Mobile park referendum? Defeated at least 2-1. Gee, looks like it’s right next to Camp Tatiyee. Notice I’m wearing my Lion’s badge. I’m concerned. I don’t know, folks. I’m not impressed with our town manager.”
Rob Ingles, a town resident and former Planning and Zoning commissioner, was next to speak.
“It is a full room tonight and I felt there is a concern and that’s why people are here. Out of curiosity, did the commissioners receive a letter from Norris Dodd? Was it asked to be shared at this meeting with the people or is is just for commissioners?”
Loyd, the community development director, confirmed it was requested to be read but he was advised to give the letter to commissioners only.
Dodd, who recently had surgery and had not been released by his doctor, had sent a letter raising his concerns regarding the CUP since he could not appear in person.
“Ok,” said Ingles. “I did review a letter that was presented and I will say that I agree very much with what Mr. Dodd said. Hearing some of the confusion tonight, the packet that I picked up last Friday, the criteria required for a conditional use permit is handwritten. Some of the lines say none and not applicable.”
Ingles said he reviewed the material over the weekend and what was handed out was different and confusing, and the written CUP application was supplemented with typed responses versus what was available on Friday.
“I’m shocked that a CUP would be a blanket approval to move ahead with conceptual ideas that are based on what’s in another location in our state,” said Ingels.
“Mr. Mattice made some comments I think were relevant for the commission to consider. I wouldn’t mind coming back again and getting more information on the specifics and having this public hearing postponed because I feel it was extremely vague what was in front of you as a commission tonight. The criteria that is supposed to be adhered to is marginally compliant with that which I think is reasonable for this community expect.”
Ingels also said he read what the code was for a guest ranch for Navajo County and one in a community in Utah but could not find the one for Pinetop-Lakeside.
Loyd said the town code requirements for a guest ranch are that it must be on at least 10 acres and buildings that house animals must be set back at least 50 feet from the lot line.
Matt Russell, who stated he and his wife have property north of the property being discussed, said he had not planned to speak but they are familiar with the Tanque Verde Guest Ranch and knowing that property he feels they did a great job preserving the natural habitat and the animals.
“They are not running a train system through the place, and it’s not an amusement park,” said Russell.
“I’m glad it won’t be a major housing development which would plow down all the beautiful forest and take away the habitat and they would put asphalt and on non-native trees and non-native plants that we see in half of the communities here. It won’t be another huge piece of asphalt like the U-Haul storage center or a big RV center.”
Cote was invited to speak again.
“Going through the landscaping, screening provisions and site plan, I think of the attraction of a guest ranch is that we have to be away from it. We want to be away from the residents on Wagon Wheel and we don’t want to be anywhere near the camp. Both of the sites that I have provided have quite a buffer. I don’t anticipate any riding program in the beginning. We can address those requirements later if that becomes something viable for the ranch. Start out with three clusters, nine rooms with an option to go bigger.”
Peter Tosi, a resident of Wagon Wheel Park, said that Wagon Wheel Road is very restrictive and vehicles coming in have no exit off of Wagon Wheel Road and create a large amount of dust.
Salskov replied to Tosi, saying that Cote said he owns 10 acres on the frontage of the highway and could use that for access.
“I would like to see a little more site planning,” said Tosi. “Can we talk about horses? When we talk about horses then we talk about alfalfa. Then we talk about 18-wheelers bringing it in. Where are they going to go, Wagon Wheel Road?”
Salskov answered that Cote said he would partner with local businesses for horse activities.
Commissioner Tim Williams stated that Planning and Zoning is allowed to put restrictions on a CUP and said that granting the CUP does not allow the applicant to build whatever he wants.
A man, who did not identify himself, came to the podium and said, “You’re saying there can be restrictions placed. But like this gentleman said, where is the detailed site plan? It’s not Tanque Verde. That is a ranch and this is a piece of ponderosa forest.”
Salskov closed the public hearing and told commissioners the CUP request was an action item and a motion needed to be made.
Commissioner James Brimhall asked if the CUP would go to the Town Council after the commission’s potential approval.
Loyd said the commission has the authority to grant the CUP and it is also allowed to place conditions and restrictions on the permit.
Williams asked if there would be a requirement for a traffic study from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Loyd said that would be a possibility if the access is off of White Mountain Boulevard since that is an ADOT road.
Salskov said the commission should decide if the CUP is something it wanted to approve the night of the meeting and if so, it should discuss the restrictions that should be included in the permit.
Stewart suggested a requirement be made that any additions or major changes have to be approved by commissioners.
Williams suggested adding a limit of how many buildings can be added to the property.
Commissioner Richard Smith moved to approve the CUP to allow a guest ranch to be constructed on the property and Salskov seconded. The CUP passed 4 to 1. Commissioner Tim Kendzlic was not present for the meeting.
Williams said he did not want to approve the CUP because there weren’t any stipulations placed on it.
Smith said it would be premature to place stipulations on the CUP and they should be placed when Cote presents the conceptual site plan.
Ingels announced that there is an appeals process and Loyd affirmed that an appeal could be filed and it would go to the Board of Adjustment.
No new date was provided for the CUP request to go back to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.