PTLS dedicates veterans memorial

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — A dedication ceremony for the new Veteran’s Memorial Park, located on the grounds outside of the town hall building, took place on Thursday, Aug. 12, with VFW Post 2364 Commander George Baum officiating on behalf of all veterans. All branches of service were represented at the ceremony.
Opening with a prayer and paying tribute to all veterans, Baum thanked the town for the platform on which many future events for veterans will be held. He also recognized the names of the veterans from the White Mountain community listed on the front of the monument which reads, “In Memory of All Who Have Served For Our Freedom Today.”
Mayor Stephanie Irwin thanked the community for their attendance. She recognized a number of persons who were instrumental in the creation of the park, in particular Matt Patterson and his Public Works Department; Katherine Nunn who did all the design work for the project; Tony Gardner of the parks crew who laid all the pavers; and Nathan Sherwood who brought a youth group up from Mesa on Memorial Day weekend to work on the park.
“It is impressive to see what these young people did,” said Irwin. “They started working on the pavers. They spread out all the gravel and planted things and really kick-started this project, so we really are privileged to give this back to the veteran community.”
Town Manager Keith Johnson also spoke expressing gratitude for the sacrifices of those in the community who have served in the armed services throughout the years.
“For me this memorial was very important because we wanted it to be worthy of your sacrifices from the old park site, and we had thought bout getting that done before The Wall That Heals comes in October, but we had not set a time frame on that. Then Nathan Sherwood called and said, ‘I need a youth service project out of Mesa.’ Nate is from this area and went to Blue Ridge High School and his dad is still here. So, Matt jumped on it and it felt like it was on a run-away roller coaster because he was going for it,” said Johnson.
Johnson especially recognized Quartermaster/Adjutant John Beeler of the VFW Post 2364 and all the veterans of that organization. He applauded Beeler individually for being a main supporter of the town, acting as an advocate for the town council with the flag ceremonies.
Johnson invited everyone to The Wall That Heals which will be in Pinetop-Lakeside Oct. 28 to 31. He said the wall recognizes the sacrifice of all Viet Nam veterans, both those who did not come home as well as those who did. He said that volunteers are needed for the special event and it is another opportunity to use the new Veterans Memorial Park.
Attendees were invited to stay for refreshments and visit with the mayor and town council following the ceremony.
The former location for the Veterans Memorial Park was located across from the Lakeside Post Office and was dedicated on July 4, 2003.
