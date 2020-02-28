PINETOP-LAKESIDE – According to the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council likely made state history in 2016 when they chose six new councilors for their six-member council. Pinetop-Lakeside government is made up of a mayor plus six council members. The only candidate from the previous council was Mayor Stephanie Irwin. Now, 2020 is the year to right the issue of the staggered seats.
Local elections were switched in 2016 because of a new state law requiring municipalities to hold elections that would coincide with the general elections. Six out of the seven seats for the town were up for grabs that year. Normally, terms are staggered so only a portion of the council seats are available during any election.
In a December 2017 report Town Attorney William Sims explained the situation regarding the seats: “Because of the change to even-number-year elections and the newly created direct election of mayor for a two-year term, there is now an imbalance in the number of staggered terms. We can’t fix that in 2018 because we can’t shorten the term of an elected official. We can, however, fix that in 2020 by calling for the election of the following positions: 1-Mayor (2-year term); 3-Council members (4-year term); 1-Council member (2-year term).
Now in 2020 it is time to make the adjustment to re-instate the staggered terms.
Candidate packets were made available Jan. 9 for a two-year term for mayor, three four-year council seats and one two-year council seat.
Terms expire this year for Mayor Stephanie Irwin (June 2009 – Nov. 2020), Vice Mayor Jerry Smith (Aug. 2016 to Nov. 2020), councilors Carla Bowen (Aug. 2016 to Nov. 2020) and Kathy Dahnk (Aug. 2016 to Nov. 2020).
Thus far all incumbents plan to run again and have picked up packets for a four-year term. One packet was picked up by a newcomer but that person has decided not to run at this time. No one has yet picked up a packet for the two-year term but there is still time, and even those who picked up a four year term packet have until the April 6 deadline should they change their minds.
According to Town Manager Keith Johnson, “After the election has been certified, if no one has run for the two year term, it will be up to the council to appointment someone.”
Johnson said he is not concerned at this point because he has heard “rumblings” that there are some people considering the two-year seat.
The filing period for candidate nomination papers begins March 9, and ends April 6, no later than 5 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to run for the mayor or a council seat must be 18 years of age at the time of the primary election (Tuesday, August 4), be a qualified elector residing within the town limits of Pinetop-Lakeside at the time of the election and have resided within the Town limits for one year preceding the election.
Town Clerk Jill Akins explained to the Independent that there are many county islands in Pinetop and Lakeside and those residents are not able to vote for mayor or council or anything to do with the town, even if their zip code is for Pinetop or Lakeside. Anyone unsure of whether they are in the county or the town can check with the town clerk’s office.
Council members are non-partisan and serve at-large, representing all of the citizens, not a specific area or district of the town
Appointments to pick up a packet, or any questions regarding the mayoral or council seats, are handled by the town clerk’s office at (928) 368-8696.
