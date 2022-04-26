PTLS has a new town clerk

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The Town Council unanimously approved Deputy Clerk Kristi Salskov as the new town clerk at Thursday’s council meeting.
Former Certified Municipal Clerk Jill Akins resigned from her position on Feb. 12.
Presenting staff’s recommendation to approve Salskov as the new town clerk, Town Manager Keith Johnson outlined Salskov’s work history since she began with the town in June 2020 as assistant to the clerk.
Three months after her hire date, she accepted additional responsibilities in the Human Resources Department. In June, the role of cemetery administrator was added to her duties, and in February she began assuming interim clerk responsibilities.
“One thing about Kristi,” said Johnson, “is that wherever there has been a need, wherever there has been a hole or anything that needed to be done, Kristi was always willing to jump in. She did not always know how to do it but she is a person to get in there and figure out how to get it done and has helped us out immeasurably over these last couple of years.”
Johnson said that not every community in the area has a clerk who is certified. Pinetop-Lakeside has always had certified clerks and they have been able to get the additional certification for that role, which is master municipal clerk.
Salskov has been taking classes working toward her certified municipal clerk designation. She has enough points at this time to apply for it, and Johnson said that will happen quickly.
In July she will attend classes for the elections clerk so she will also be able to apply for that certification, which is important in that this is an election year for the town. Johnson said Salskov is on a speed course and has been working very hard over the last couple of years to get all of the training needed for those certifications.
As to Salskov’s previous responsibilities, some of those will be shifted to another person. She will, however, also retain some of those responsibilities.
Finance Manager and Assistant Town Manager Kevin Rodolph told the Independent earlier in the week that the town had one other applicant for the clerk’s position. That person wanted part time work only and the clerk’s position requires a full time employee.
Rodolph said the town has no plans to fill the deputy clerk position at this time.
