PTLS honors retiring officer

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — When people retire they often say they are going to give back to the community. It will be interesting to see what retiring Pinetop-Lakeside Police Services Officer Barbara A. Marcelonis will do in her retirement since she has already given back to her community on a daily basis for the last nine years.
The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside honored Marcelonis with a retirement luncheon on Friday, Feb. 26 at the town offices.
Chief of Police Dan Barnes presented Marcelonis with a medal and a special “Police Chief Commendation” plaque commemorating her years of exceptional service with the department.
“Barbara has served the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside for nine years as a dispatcher, records clerk, animal control officer, code enforcement officer, property and evidence technician and crime scene processor. We thank her for her outstanding commitment and devotion to the department and exceptional service to the community. Barbara loved her work in law enforcement and we will miss her tremendously,” said Barnes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.