PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The Town of Springerville rescinded it’s Declaration of Emergency regarding COVID-19 on May 20 and the Navajo County Board of Supervisors announced their June 1 re-opening plan on May 26. Many other cities and towns in the White Mountain community are also moving forward with Arizona’s Slow and Steady Approach as outlined by Gov. Doug Ducey. On Friday, May 29 Pinetop-Lakeside Town Manager Keith Johnson announced the town’s June 1 opening guidelines in an email to mayor and council, town employees and Navajo County Consultant and Economic Recovery Coordinator Paul Watson.
Johnson opened his email stating, “All of the Department Directors and Mangers have given input for these guidelines. We reviewed documents from the League, White House/CDC and other White Mountain Communities to help draft this.
“Signs have been created by Tony Alba that will be posted on the entrances to all Town facilities. This document will also be posted on the Town’s website. [www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov]
“The purpose of this document is to guide the town’s decisions on when further actions can be taken that are dependent on the Governor’s moves to adopt Phases Two and Three.”
Town Hall, including the Visitor Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Visitor Center will also be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both have restrictions.
Signs will be posted on entrances to all town buildings and anyone who wishes to enter is asked to answer for themselves some basic questions: “Have you taken your temperature within the last 24 hours? Is your temperature over 99 degrees? Have you been in contact with anyone who has tested positive or are presumptive positive for COVID-19?” If the answer is yes to any of the questions, the person is asked to call 928-368-8696 to reschedule their appointment – which is required at this time — or to speak to staff. The sign will also recommend face masks or coverings.
Town Hall will have a hand sanitizer station in the front lobby. Inside the building leading to town hall offices there is a plexiglass barrier in front of the employee. Persons who wish to apply for permits and licensing are being referred to the town website for this service. Rather than in-person meetings, employees are being encouraged to participate in Zoom meeting whenever possible, and business travel remains restricted except for special, approved circumstances.
With the Visitor Center just inside town hall to the right, staff will also interact with tourism visitors from behind a plexiglass barrier for public and employee safety and to minimize the cleaning area. Masks will be encouraged by visitors but will be required should they need to interact beyond the barrier. Only four persons at a time will be allowed in the center and the children’s play area will be closed. On June 15, or when the Governor announces that the state is moving to Phase Three, the Visitor’s Center will fully open.
Employees within town hall are to physically distance as much as possible in their work areas and when that is not possible, they are to utilize appropriate PPE and/or physical barriers such as cloth masks or plexiglass barrier. Employees are to frequently wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, as well as cover their mouths with a disposable tissue when they cough or sneeze; throw the tissue away and re-wash or re sanitize their hands. Work surfaces or areas frequently touched are to be cleaned periodically. Employees are also to frequently clean and sanitize door handles, counter tops and other surfaces in the lobby and bathrooms that are frequently touched using disinfectant spray, paper towels and gloves. This also applies to the other town buildings.
Employees who are not working from home are to check their temperatures daily before reporting to work and if they have come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumptive positive, they are to remain at home and quarantine for 14 days. Of course those who are sick are not to come to work.
The Library is re-opening. It has a plexiglass barrier at the front desk and there is a hand sanitizer station in their lobby area. The town recommends face masks or coverings in the building. Only 20 persons will be allowed inside at any time. They are limiting the number of computers for use and persons will be limited to 60 minutes. Keyboards will be rotated and disinfected after each use. Library services are limited but people can check out books. Returned books will be quarantined for two days before being returned to the shelf. The dates for return of Library programs have not yet been determined.
The Public Works building on Woodland will operate by appointment only. There is a limit of two persons at a time. They also have a hand sanitizing station in their front lobby, and everyone in this building is to wear a mask until June 15 when – if physical distancing is possible – a mask will not be required.
Park bathrooms, playground equipment and basketball courts are now open. If the state has moved to Phase Two on June 12, recreation programs and tournaments can resume. Ramada reservations will resume on July 1 if the state has entered Phase Three.
The Police Department (PD) also has a hand sanitizing station in their lobby and anyone on the PD is being asked to wear a mask until June 15. Fingerprinting services are still not being conducted at this time and no date has been set to resume the service.
Johnson’s closing remarks stated, “We believe that if we all do our part and work together that the Town and our businesses will emerge from this better and stronger in the end. I appreciate the efforts of our Town Council, department directors, managers and employees for their work as we navigate through these difficult times.
If you have any questions, please contact your supervisors.” This Thursday, June 4 is the regularly scheduled town council meeting. At the top of the agenda it notes that attendance is limited to the first 24 people who arrive.
The town’s re-opening guidelines can also be found on their Facebook page.
Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.