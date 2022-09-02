PTLS lanches community survey

A survey launched this week by the town of Pinetop-Lakeside is designed to measure the satisfaction and priorities of the community’s seasonal and full-time residents.
The project was announced on Tuesday by PTLS Community Services Manager Tony Alba through a press release, and it began on Wednesday in the town’s weekly newsletter, Talk of the Town, written by Alba.
Information on the survey is also on the town’s Facebook page that directs readers to the actual survey on the town’s website at www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council unanimously approved a five-year strategic plan on May 5. The 2022-27 Strategic Direction included six areas in a strategic planning framework, among them, vision, where it entertains the question, “What is the ideal future state we will strive to create for our residents and visitors?”
The survey is the first step toward the town’s initiative to design and implement a comprehensive community engagement plan.
“Community engagement and involvement is a key component of our strategic plan, and we truly want to hear from our permanent and part-time residents about what they like and what they would like to see improved,” said Mayor Stephanie Irwin. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, and this will help us establish a sense of what is important to the community moving forward.”
Alba stated that the survey, which is for PTLS residents and seasonal visitors only, will take about 12 to 15 minutes to complete. The survey is anonymous, unless the participant would like to provide their name following completion of the survey so they may be entered into a drawing for a Safeway gift card.
Questions or concerns regarding the survey may be directed to PTLS Town Hall at 928-368-8696.
The May 5 Town Council meeting that provided a power-point presentation of the 2022-27 Strategic Direction was streamed live on Facebook and can be viewed via the town’s Facebook page under the videos category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.