PTLS P&Z appointments bring up issues for council

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd requested council approve the re-appointment of Commissioner Tim Williams to the Planning and Zoning Commission at the Oct. 7 council meeting.
After some discussion regarding training for commissioners, Williams was unanimously approved, leading the way to a discussion regarding the recent public vacancy notice for commissioners.
According to the council meeting minutes of Sept. 16, under the agenda item to “Consider the re-appointments of Richard Smith, Tim Williams and David Orris to the Planning and Zoning Commission with terms ending July 2024,” Councilor Sterling Beus stated that in his attendance at the Planning and Zoning meetings, one of the commissioners “likes to abstain and not vote” and Beus questioned their effectiveness in that position if they do that continually. He suggested that retraining of that individual might be appropriate.
Following Beus’ comments at that Sept. 16 meeting, Smith and Orris were approved unanimously by the council for Planning and Zoning. Beus asked that the appointment of Williams be tabled, and that vote was also unanimous.
The tabled request for re-appointment of Williams to Planning and Zoning came back to the Oct. 7 meeting as business before the council. Loyd stated that Williams has served two terms on the commission for a total of 14 years and has submitted a request for reappointment.
Williams attended the council meeting by phone.
Beus asked Williams if he had received some re-training from staff about proper responses on voting. Williams stated that he did not consider it training, but information.
Loyd said, “One of the things I have suggested in moving forward with the commissioners, in general, is specifically when we get a new member, is to offer the opportunity to train not only for Roberts Rules of Order but primarily the Open Meeting Law (OML), and when it is appropriate to abstain or to notify that you are going to abstain.”
Bues asked Williams if he was clear on when it is appropriate to abstain and the proper procedures to follow to do that. Williams stated in the affirmative.
“I think it would be, not just the commission, but for the councilors as well, to have this training for them — as well for the newcomers. That way everybody is on the same board,” said Williams.
“One of the things I have suggested is that when we get a new commissioner is to have them sign — like an affidavit — certifying they have read the Open Meeting Law, and submitting that to them with a packet, to read the town code. I think it is appropriate,” said Loyd.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin stated that as council members they have council training available for them through the League of Cities and Towns, but does not know if training is available for commissioners. She said they usually try to put that in the budget but does not know if anyone has taken advantage of that or not.
The councilors voted unanimously on the approval of Williams for the three year term and Irwin thanked him for his service.
Beus brought up another issue which related to the Sept. 16 council meeting, directing it to Loyd.
“So, the last council meeting that we had, and I don’t know if you were here on that one, Councilor Watson asked if the public notice was given regarding — I believe it was four terms that ended recently of commissioners — is that right?”
Irwin answered yes.
“The answer given to him [Watson] was ‘yes that it had.’ The actual notice though, indicated that there was one vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission for a two year term. I guess I am questioning are we...it doesn’t seem to me that this is being put out properly. I guess I will say, my understanding of the way things work — so there were four commissioners whose terms were ending?, said Beus.
Loyd replied there were three with one opening.
Williams added, “They are staggered. There’s two for three year terms; and three for three-year terms.”
Beus then asked if the fourth commissioner resigned while he still had time left on his term and Williams said that was correct.
“To my understanding,” said Beus, “the way things should have been done is the public notice should have been put out that there was one opening due to someone resigning and there were three terms coming to an end of the Planning and Zoning Commission.”
Town Manager Keith Johnson said that was correct. He said he has talked with the Town Clerk and they have reviewed it because it did only indicate one vacancy but it should have indicated that multiple seats were open. He said that in her mind (Town Clerk Jill Akins), they only had one vacant position, but in the future it will be spelled out more clearly.
Beus stated the vacancies should be put out to the public, and then the commission can decide whether they keep those members who have put in a letter requesting to stay on, or to select new ones who have put in a letter of interest.
“That is totally up to the commission, and I am fine with that,” said Beus, “We need to make sure from here on out that it is done properly and the public notices are given properly when that occurs.”
Councilor Lynn Krigbaum said that she believes it is also a good idea for any new person coming on to review the General Plan in addition to the OML.
Williams new term will expire in 2024.
Commissioner Larry Agan's resignation was accepted on Aug. 26 at the Planning and Zoning meeting; it is his seat that created the vacancy to be filled. The upcoming Oct. 21 council meeting agenda asks for council approval of James Brimhall to fill the vacancy created by Agan.
