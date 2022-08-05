PTLS P&Z passes CUP for proposed guest ranch

Due to the town of Pinetop-Lakeside’s acknowledgment that there may have been a conflict of interest regarding the June 23 unanimous vote for a Conditional Use Permit for a proposed guest ranch on White Mountain Boulevard, the request made its way back to Planning and Zoning for a re-do on July 28, and it was unanimously approved.
An appeal was filed by certain individuals following the June 23 CUP approval that primarily took issue with a failure to comply with specific town code sections as it related to the CUP and another suggested possible conflict of interest.
The appeal stated: “A potential conflict of interest exists on the P&Z Commission. It is our understanding that one of the current P&Z commissioners may be acting as a broker for the real estate company currently listing a 152-acre parcel for sale at or near the site of the subject CUP parcel. In past actions involving the tract, this commissioner has recused themselves from involvement due to the potential for a conflict of interest. If such involvement as a broker still exists, then such could present a potential direct conflict of interest.”
Town Manager Keith Johnson acknowledged a possible conflict in an email to the White Mountain Independent and stated the town felt it was best to start over.
Property owner Brett Cote returned to the July 28 meeting with some new material and a conceptual site plan along with other information he said was similar to the previous material for the 142.69 acres.
Addressing the appeal regarding the CUP, Cote said he believed the appellants used the wrong language. He said they used the words, “shall consider.”
“This commission has the sole discretion on whether something is applicable or not,” said Cote. “Where applicable – some conditions apply, and some not.
“What I am asking for is a guest ranch which is a low-density hospitality offering where the emphasis is on preservation of natural environment which is located more than 900 feet away from our neighbors or neighbor’s buildings and is a densely forested property.”
Cote said he would be happy to answer each of the conditions regarding the CUP but readily named a number of concerns that he answered himself.
He stated that the property is staying R- Low (Rural Residential) and will be governed by all the rules and regulations of R-Low; noise — guest ranches are a lot quieter than camps and there is a noise ordinance; lighting – there is a code that addresses lighting and the guest ranch will have an emphasis on diminished lighting; signage – the guest ranch is not a Motel 6 or a gas station, and signage is for a destination traveler to welcome them into the property and to set the ambiance of the hospitality owner; a dude ranch has to have horses and a guest ranch does not. The thought on horses is that the property is not suited for horse offerings nor is it big enough for horses.
Cote says that the beauty of the property allows him to focus on bringing in a hospitality experience and the amenities can be done off site.
As to access, Cote stated he owns the entire length of Wagon Wheel Road from Highway 260 to the reservation. He also owns a significant access off Highway 260. He said he spoke with Navajo County’s Bill Best about this project and Best had no concerns and told him to go ahead with the project and to get the permitting. He said Best told him when he has the business plan and a site plan there will be some things he will have to add, but there was nothing that “raised any major deal breakers with them.”
Cote said he worked with the Arizona Department of Transportation in putting in a right-turn lane and has a recent traffic study 500 yards away and part of that will translate over or at least be informative for discussion.
Before opening up the matter to a public hearing Cote said, “A small group of individuals came forward and they appealed it (the CUP) and that’s fine, but I am really starting to feel there’s been a targeting of this property and I don’t think it’s right. I have some deep concerns about that. One thing I want to put on the record is that this property used to be in the forest but it is private property. I do not know of any conditions. I mean, there is not an asterisk on this property. There is easement on trails, some power lines and water easement but it is just private property just like any other private property in the town of Pinetop-Lakeside and I have a right to use it and develop it. It has all the rights of other similarly zoned property but there is no special higher standard that should be applied to this property.”
Seven people spoke at the public hearing and their comments ranged from the hope that conditions would be placed on the CUP regarding the Rim Trail remaining open, access, return for additional approval on additions, and evacuations, but no one was in opposition of the guest ranch.
Kim Mattice was the next to last to speak at the hearing and voiced concern over the handling of the invalidation of the June 23 meeting.
“There has been no notice to the town, at least no legal notice of the provision that allows the invalidation of the P&Z commission meeting that was properly held and advertised with a quorum that was voted and approved. The code does not specifically state what happens when a commissioner with a conflict of interest has a vote but Arizona case law stipulates that that vote is to be disqualified. But, in the event that vote was disqualified in the June 23 meeting, it still had an adequate quorum and still the CUP could pass despite the fact there was not a conceptual site plan.
“The memorandum that we had in our packet today that was included in the July 28 meeting and agenda is dated June 23, the date of the precious meeting, and represents there was a conceptual site plan on June 23 and that is a misrepresentation by the town because the conceptual site plan was not submitted in the June 23 meeting.
“If a new hearing was going to be held, based on the code, it would require a new application; it would require a new application fee; and it would require a new advertising fee. The packet that we have that has the application in it is the packet from June 23. That means there was no application fee, there was no new application and there was no advertising fee collected from the applicant.”
Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd said, “As many in the community probably know, it was in the paper that there was a conflict of interest; we ran it by the town attorney and appreciate you running us through the town code, Mr. Mattice, but it is not in the town code, it is by state statute and the vote was invalidated by the conflict of interest that was identified by the appellants.”
With no conditions added by any of the commissioners, the CUP passed unanimously.
