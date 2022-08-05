PTLS P&Z passes CUP for proposed guest ranch

Returning with additional information and a conceptual site plan, Brett Cote addresses the Pinetop-Lakeside Planning and Zoning Commission on July 28 for the second time for a Conditional Use Permit for a proposed guest ranch in Lakeside.

 Courtesy photo

Due to the town of Pinetop-Lakeside’s acknowledgment that there may have been a conflict of interest regarding the June 23 unanimous vote for a Conditional Use Permit for a proposed guest ranch on White Mountain Boulevard, the request made its way back to Planning and Zoning for a re-do on July 28, and it was unanimously approved.

An appeal was filed by certain individuals following the June 23 CUP approval that primarily took issue with a failure to comply with specific town code sections as it related to the CUP and another suggested possible conflict of interest.

