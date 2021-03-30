PTLS P&Z recommends RVP zoning - again

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — It was an interactive Planning and Zoning meeting with 11 people utilizing the public hearing to voice their opinions regarding GJR Properties’ zoning change request of 6.2 acres off of White Mountain Boulevard from Rural Residential (R-Low) to Recreational Vehicle Park (RVP).
The commissioners voted to recommend council approve the zone change to RVP with three restrictions: RV stays are limited in duration to nine months; no RV-skirting or built-on decks will be allowed, and the developer is to maintain as many trees as possible on the property. Commissioner Tim Williams abstained from the vote.
The RV Park issue first began in 2019 when BC2 requested a zone change for 25.2 acres from Open Space (OS) at the time to RVP. The zone change was approved by council on June 18, 2020, followed by the Citizens for Quality Development Committee who secured signatures for a referendum. With the signatures vetted, a mail-in ballot was planned for January 2021. Before that could occur, owner BC2 asked council to repeal the decision. That was done on Aug. 20, 2020.
GJR has since purchased 40 acres from BC2. On Jan. 7 application was made for a zone change for 6.2 of those acres to be changed from R-Low to RVP.
The town held an information meeting on the rezone on Feb. 25 to address questions, and provide information to the public on this latest request. The meeting was heavily attended and there was active participation.
Community Development Director Cody Blake began the March 25 meeting with yet another introduction and clarification of what he called “misunderstandings” about the RV park. With a crowd present, he asked everyone to respect each others opinions.
“Town staff feels the developer has done as much as he can to satisfy residents by going to 6.25 acres.” said Blake.
Addressing the misunderstandings, Blake said one letter mentioned 33.8 acres — the request is for 6.2; concern regarding clear cutting of trees — the town has a landscape ordinance against that; traffic concerns — a traffic study on what kind of traffic comes through town during the summer has been done; concern over the developer not having sensitivity of the forest – the developers are campers themselves, and an opinion that the property should remain Open Space (OS) — it is private property and an owner cannot be forced to make something OS; the owner has a right to develop their landscape.
Other concerns had also been expressed regarding the location of the proposed RVP. Blake said they looked at some measurements and the RV park would not be the first thing that people see when they drive through town as some had stated. He said there are some good buffers and barriers in place. He also said that Joy’s Furniture and the Family Fun Park have no issues with the RV park.
James Gappmayer of GJR said, “We looked at a lot of different land and places. We wanted to be part of this community. We intend to be good neighbors and have a nice RV park.”
Opening up the call to the public, Commissioner Adam Staley asked those speaking to help the commission by articulating new arguments, assuring everyone that those previously voiced would be included in the record.
Speaking at the public hearing were Missy Campo; Fredda Kermes; Mary Beth Walker and the President of Mountain Gate Community; Jennifer Brimhall, Camp Grace; Rob Ingels; Gordon Richards, Camp Tatiyee; Everett Peterson; Harry Turner, Mountain Gate Townhomes; Ralph Engler of NAMI and Lon Hoffman, agent for GJR Properties. Though nothing was really new, several appeared for the first time to weigh in on their concerns.
Kermes said 20 years ago she and others went to the county to get the zoning changed so it would remain as it is. She asked how the RV park would enhance their neighborhood and how it would affect their property values, and if the 6.2 is the beginning or end of the RV park.
Blake there are a lot of unknowns to her questions. He said we are in a real estate bubble right now which is eventually going to crash. He said there is no zone change on people butting Vallery Lane and that the developer plans to build his cabin there as an additional buffer.
Gappmayer said, “Everybody thought I was starting out too big. I do not expect to do it all at once. We’ll start with 6.2 and see if it is good, and for people to see that we are going to follow every guideline of the code. The intention is to do another phase.”
Staley said, “If 6.2 goes well and they comply, there is a potential to do more phases.”
Blake said, “Each phase has to come back to us. If it is failing, worse case, we will not let them expand.”
Hoffman said people were asking, what is in it for us?
He said, “Sales tax revenue. People who come will spend a lot of dollars in this town. They will eventually purchase homes. It is business. That is what is in it for the town — better police services, more open trails.”
It is Everett Peterson’s comments that people are talking about, post meeting.
Peterson told the council a story about a pushback from residents in a South Phoenix neighborhood regarding a major shopping center renovation. He said the seasoned developer said, ‘If you do a project and ignore the neighborhood, it’s not going to be successful.’
“Spoken from experience, this seems like pretty sound thinking that could apply anywhere. If the P&Z and town council approve this rezoning request, it’s likely that the question will go through the referendum petition process as it did last summer and will be decided by a vote of our town citizens. The projected cost of this mail election is between $7,000- $8,000, but I understand the town already has this expenditure in their current year’s budget. So, the voters in the extended neighborhood of our town may ultimately determine the outcome of this rezoning request, depending on the decision made here. I suggest to this Commission that you not ignore neighbors of this proposed RV Park, including the campers and staff of Camp Tatiyee and also Camp Grace. Vote to retain the current low Residential zoning for this unique, primordial, healthy old-growth forested property.”
The town council will consider the zoning request on April 15.
(1) comment
[thumbdown] just say NO to Ticky-Tack developments like this on the Main Street of Town. Ridiculous to think he won't develop the rest of the acreage if you grant this. At least put in that if he gets 6.2 acres of high density development he MUST reserve the rest as Open Space. Your Zoning Staff and Town Attorney are just plain wrong if they say you cannot offer this "choice".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.