PTLS passes bond resolution

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Nearly seven months ago, council began looking at Pledged Revenue Obligations as a way to fund the underfunded Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) and the construction and remodel of the police department. Having already heard two formal presentations on the bonds, the council voted unanimously on March 4 to move forward with a resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of all documents necessary for the issuance of revenue bonds not to exceed $10 million.
Managing Director Nick Dodd of Piper/Sandler, an international investment bank and institutional securities firm, assisted the town in 2017 with the bond issue that enabled them to fund the current town hall. With the low interest rates now available, Dodd suggested the town could pay off the unfunded PSPRS liability through a Series 2021B (Taxable) bond, and fund the construction and remodel of the police department with a Series 2021A (Tax Exempt) bond. The taxable bond would not exceed $6.9 million and the tax exempt bond would not exceed $3.1 million.
The Town of Pinetop-Laksde incorporated in 1984 and became a member of the state retirement system for its police department in 1985. Over the years investment decisions and a series of heavy payouts statewide adversely affected the retirement fund which has transcended to all agencies.
“We (the town) made a choice in 2017 that we were going to amortize the unfunded liability for 20 years but we could not do it. The unfunded liability kept growing and growing. Amortizing is how it gets to $17 million because we asked for 30 years because we couldn’t pay it off in 20. Now it is out of hand,” said Finance Manager Kevin Rodolph.
Based on the 30 years the town chose to go with, the total Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liability (UAAL) paid out on July 1, 2047 would be $17,717,033.
Paying off the unfunded PSPRS though bonds would stabilize the town’s cash outflow for the future because they will know what their payment is.
Dodd said that some of the projected numbers used in previous calculations for the bond have changed due to interest rates, and the latest information obtained from PSPRS’s Fiscal Year ending June 30, shows the PSPRS bond payoff is $6.9 million.
“We updated our projected payments and interest rate. If the town were to sell bonds today and at that level, it does appear that the Town could save over $5 million. We are projecting $5.7 over the next 26 to 27 years based on signed bonds today,” said Dodd.
“I will tell you that the PSPRS numbers could change in the future as we have talked. Some of those assumptions are beyond your control, but I do feel comfortable standing before the mayor and council today saying that I believe the ability to lock in a significant kind of budgetary savings and stability is very viable today,” said Dodd.
As to the police department, the $3.1 million will just bring the department up to where it needs to be.
Dodd said the documents are a parameters resolution which allows the town to move forward with some documents changing slightly as they move towards finalization.
“The expectation is that the interest rate will not lock in until early May because we still have to go through the rating process and sell the bonds, and the transaction will close on July 1 if the timetable goes forward as planned. The reason for the date is that we need for you guys to have the budget authority to prepay that PSPRS liability so as you go through the budget process Kevin will include that, but whether or not you do that it is completely up to you. Early May lock, if the time is right, and close on Thursday, July 1, the first day of your fiscal year, and you could fund PSPRS at that time,” said Dodd.
Vice Mayor Jerry Smith asked Dodd what he thought the town’s rating will be, and the difference in the two interest rates.
Dodd said the town’s rating in 2017 was a AA minus and he expects it will likely be the same.
Rodolph answered that a 4% interest rate was used pretty much throughout.
Dodd added that the True in Trust Cost for the public safety facility is an estimated rate of 3%, and the PSPRS pre-funding is 3.59 %. The blended rate of those two is 3.41%.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin said, “I think we are all aware that this is probably not the silver bullet that is going to solve this problem permanently. I think there is going to be continual fluctuations in this. One of the concerns I have always had is that our underfunded liability starts creeping up again.”
“If you want to know your biggest risk, it’s that they change their assumption from 7.3 to something lower. If they change it to 7%, your liability would not be 6.4 but 7.5 or 8 and that would affect everyone around the state. I believe they are trying to work with cities and towns in a way that it’s kind of fair,” said Dodd.
Councilor Paul Watson asked Dodd to highlight the changes in the PSPRS amount. Dodd said that at the end of every year PSPRS releases a report for every jurisdiction based on the value of a town’s portfolio and the change in their actuarial benefits. The two added up for Pinetop-Lakeside caused the town to go from 5.9 to 6.4. He said that losses or gains are spread out over a seven year period.
“This resolution allows us to more forward tonight, seek rating and keep the documents moving, but if things change, obviously we could report back to the council with those changes and what they meant,” said Dodd.
Irwin said, “I would just like to add one more thing: I have been doing a lot of research of this. This is a big decision. It is probably one of our biggest decisions. I feel very good about the changes at PSPRS in their staffing and in their modeling. I think they have made some positive changes and I think we should have a little bit more confidence in them. I think this is the right move for the town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.