PTLS passes cooperative resolutions

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The town council passed two resolutions at their Nov. 21 meeting. The first was an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the City of Show Low for cost sharing of an employee for information system services for the police department. The second was a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the Northeastern Arizona 911 Users Association (NAUA) Cooperative Agreement for public safety between Navajo County and Apache County Sheriff’s Office, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Snowflake-Taylor and Whiteriver Tribal Police Departments.

As to the IGA, the City of Show Low and the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department consulted on the need for an employee to help maintain technology and computer information for each of the departments, including police vehicles. The City of Show Low hired the employee for those duties with the understanding that the employee’s time would be equally shared with the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.

The MOA addresses the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department’s desire to partner with the members of NAUA so they can share authorized information to assist during emergency events, and to develop a partnership with the members with a focus on preparing for and responding to emergencies.

Asking for approval of a Memorandum of Agreement for public safety with the Northeastern Arizona 911 Users Association, Pinetop-Lakeside Chief of Police Dan Barnes receives approval from the PTLS council; an IGA was also approved for the sharing of an IT employee with the City of Show Low.

The council appointed Chief of Police Dan Barnes as agent for the Town to conduct all matters relating to the MOA.

