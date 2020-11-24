PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Even if the councilors were undecided on whether or not to pass an emergency declaration for an ordinance on the regulation of recreational marijuana within the town limits of Pinetop-Lakeside, calculations and a story from Councilor Carla Bowen likely sealed the deal. Councilors unanimously accepted the recommendation by planning and zoning to ban the sale and testing of marijuana on any open space or public lands within the town.
Providing background information, Community Development Director Cody Blake said, “As you are aware, (Proposition) 207 passed legalizing recreational marijuana for the state of Arizona. Prior to that we got information from The League of Cities and Towns on how to draft an ordinance on how to allow or ban the sale of recreational marijuana within the town.”
In a 3 to 2 vote on Nov. 12, planning and zoning commissioners recommended council pass the ordinance ban.
Blake told councilors that this would be an emergency ordinance due to the fact that Prop 207 goes into effect Dec.1 and the town must have something on record prior to that.
“We do not have time to wait for the standard 30 day period,” said Blake, “so we have to do an emergency declaration on this ordinance to make it effective immediately.”
Blake said there were several different bans recommended by the League but the one before council prohibits marijuana establishments for retail sale, testing facilities, and delivery of marijuana within the town which was recommended by the town attorney. The rest is based on state law as to the residential and personal use of recreational marijuana.
Having spent time herself researching possible income calculations on dollars that would come to the town, Bowen said the state suggested that the income would be somewhere around $48 million the first year as a statewide total. She said 31.4% would be allocated to fire and police departments which would be, according to her calculations, $15 million. She said there are 254 fire departments and districts in the state, and even without figuring police department, the income would be $59,000 per year per fire departments. Not knowing how many police departments there are in the state, she hypothetically used the same number in her calculations for police departments and said “it takes you down to $29,000 per year.
“It does not even compute,” said Bowen. “Yet, the state is touting this as a huge windfall for towns and districts to pay off the PRSPS (Public Safety Personnel Retirement System). It is smoke, and that’s all it is.”
Bowen recounted a well-known story of a frozen poisonous snake. The crux of the message is that a lady found a frozen snake and feeling sorry for the creature took it home and warmed and cared for it and fed it honey. Then, the snake bit her. She asked why he would do such a thing and he told her simply ‘You knew what I was when you brought me home.’
Bowen said, “This totally applies to this ordinance. If you do not keep it out of here, you are going to regret the day you ever brought it in. That’s all I have to say.”
Councilor Jim Snitzer said, “If we vote no, we can always change our minds down the road if we think that it is wrong, and if the experience in Show Low is good, but if we let it in, it is here to stay.”
Mayor Stephanie Irwin said, “We’ve been working hard to make this community business friendly,” said Irwin, “and I don’t want any impression given that we are being business unfriendly by saying we do not want this type of business in our community. I have kind of gone back and forth. Initially I thought we should go ahead and raise the revenue and use that for more police protection, or things that we need to service our community. Then, you read about all that goes along with it and that’s what concerns me.”
The only citizen who came to the podium was Larry McCormick of the People’s Voice Committee who passed out information he had researched on the Internet regarding comments from planning and zoning commissioners who had discussed a possible uptick issues which would affect the police department. He said the information was offered only to assist the councilors in their decisions.
With no further comments from the public, the discussion was closed and Bowen made the motion to accept the new code which will go into effect immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.