PTLS passes resolution for WLP appraisal

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — It was April 2020 when the Town Council unanimously approved the acceptance of the Donation Agreement between the town and the Peter and Nancy Salter Family Foundation Inc., for the purchase of 107.88 acres of Woodland Lake Park, a dream that was 33 years in the making.
On Feb. 18 council approved a resolution authorizing formal interest in acquiring an additional 137 acres of land in the Woodland Lake Park Tract (WLPT) from the U.S. Forest Service, an appraisal that is to be paid for by Save Our Park (SOP).
The town formally began efforts in 1987 to acquire the 583 acre WLPT from the U.S. Forest Service by filing a Townsite Act application. Unable to afford the purchase or obtain a gift, the town formed a task force in 2007 to evaluate acquisition options and strategies. SOP was formed through this effort to raise awareness in the community of the town’s desire to purchase the park and to raise funds for the purchase.
Forty acres of the tract were placed under the care of the Blue Ridge Unified School District reducing the number of acres which the town hoped to acquire to 543.
In 1998 Congress passed an act prohibiting the sale of the WLPT unless the conveyance was first made to the town of Pinetop-Lakeside or authorized by an act of Congress. The act states that the town “fully intends to pursue acquisition” of the land.
The SOP board met in January and chose an additional 137 acres to pursue with their fund-raising efforts. SOP has agreed to pay the entire cost of the appraisal which does not commit the town to complete the purchase but, when purchased, the town will be responsible for its care and maintenance.
Discussions with Apache Sitgreaves National Forest Supervisor Anthony Madrid and Josh Miller concluded that acreage contiguous to existing town owned property was the best option to pursue. Ten acres are next to the Mountain Meadow Recreation Park and the balance adjoins Woodland Lake Park.
Madrid said council is not being asked to approve the purchase of the acreage at this time but is just asking for approval of an appraisal.
Former Councilor Carla Bowen, a longtime broker and real estate agent in the White Mountains, spoke to the council saying, “I think everyone knows how I feel about taking on additional land for the town. So, I am going to try to go through this as quickly as I can. I am going to give you a little bit of an economics information tonight.”
With that introduction, Bowen began by recounting government intervention in real estate and the financial issues which plagued the state and country up to current time.
Concluding her lesson in economics, Bowen asked, “What is the purpose of small towns and municipalities and districts and things like that? It is to serve the community. You cannot rely on government funding to take of everything you want to do and at this point we still have a police department, generator, softball fields, sprinklers that are not done, a well at Mountain Meadow, wells to take care of, the Woodland Lake path, the lake clean-up, general maintenance. We are not a land baron, the land is a want, it is not a need for this town and on a $12 million budget, with most of the income coming off the backs of small businesses, any decision that is made, needs to be made based upon what is food for the businesses here in town. Period. Not the wants. We are going to see a collapse of the financial market again and I am just wondering who is going to get laid off because the town will not have the income.”
Councilor Paul Watson said he had briefly looked at the town’s General and Strategic Plan and “did not see any actual master plan or other documents that would show the town’s intent for this land.” He said typically when you go to purchase a home or land there are several steps you take before you get to an appraisal and one of the first steps is to ask is why. He said over the years, when looking at the cost to acquire the land, there were concepts developed for public/private partnerships for development and other things that would help to cover the cost, including the operational costs.
Watson said he understands the Forest Service’s desire to divest itself of property not contiguous to other Forest Service property but believes the town should acquire the land only if there is a plan for its use before moving forward with an appraisal.
Councilor Jim Snitzer said the appraisal is just an appraisal but he does not see how the town can purchase the land without a plan and the plan cannot be a burden on the town.
Secretary of SOP Eric Kramer and Tom Jernigan, board member, joined the council meeting by phone, reminding councilors that it took a little over two years to get the last appraisal.
Kramer said not only does it add 10 acres to Mountain Meadows bringing it closer to Woodland Lake Park but it helps to build one of the finest recreational complexes in Arizona which is good for the town and its merchants.
Kramer confirmed that SOP will pay for the appraisal and will work with the council on any concerns.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin said some of the same concerns were raised when the town was considering the purchase of the 107 acres and by accepting the donation for the park, it was agreed to move forward with the purchase. She added that maintenance costs were and are a concern but the appraisal will give SOP opportunity to raise the funds and for the town to come up with a plan.
Vice Mayor Jerry Smith concurred that the town does need to know why or why not to purchase the acreage.
The resolution for the appraisal passed unanimously.
