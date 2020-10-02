PTLS Planning and Zoning recommends C-1 rezone for Camp Tatiyee

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Planning and Zoning held their regular meeting and a public hearing on Sept. 24 regarding a request from Lions Foundation of Arizona to change zoning of Camp Tatiyee from R-Low zoning to C-1, Light Commercial. In the end, though it appeared a condition would be placed on the motion to approve the change, it did not and the commissioners voted 6-1 to approve the request.
Appearing telephonically were Sandy Schiff and Paul Randall for the Lion’s Foundation of Arizona and Town Attorney William Sims.
Community Development Director Cody Blake said the Lions Foundation approached the town in August as to the meaning of their non-conforming or grandfathered status. Blake told them that when they acquired their property from the Forest Service, it became private property and the use in place at that time is allowed to continue as long as they wish. Also under the Lions Foundation agreement with the Forest Service, the camp was permitted to allow other non-profits to use the land but could not rent it out or use it for any commercial purposes. Under their grandfathered status, they cannot expand their services or add buildings.
Because of recent events over the rezoing of parts of the 344 acres acquired in the Camp Tatiyee Land Exchange from the Forest Service, Blake said the town had done a lot of research and discovered that since the town incorporated in 1984, Forest Service land was not given a zoning designation by the county. Town code requires that nothing can be unzoned in the town and that anything coming into the town limits automatically gets an R-Low zoning. They found a 1986 map showing that was done and for some reason, in 2002 the town automatically zoned all of the Forest Service Property as Open Space (OS). He said town code and state law both state that in order for any property to be zoned OS, there must be a request from the property owner to do so. When the Forest Service property exchanged hands to private property, there was no such request.
Following their research, Blake said they asked the town attorney for a legal opinion as to the property’s zoning designation. In a letter dated Sept. 15, Sims stated that the property is R-Low until the property owners give permission to change the zoning.
Sims also stated, “The failure of the Town to obtain such consent renders the attempted April 2, 2002 rezoning of the Subject Property to Open Space/Park ineffective and causes the property to revert to the underlying R-Low zoning classification.”
Blake said he offered two suggestions to the Lions Foundation if they wanted to change their status. One was C-1 Light Commercial, which gives them the most options or Commercial Recreational which gives them fewer options.
Schiff and Randall offered background regarding the Lions Foundation and their 22 year effort to obtain the property, stating they have a responsibility to the Lions Foundation members and want to ensure that whatever needs the camp has in the future is available to them.
Two parcels were mentioned in Sims’ letter and Commission Chairman Adam Staley asked if the Lions’ property came out of one of the two and Blake said it did, adding that 40 acres of the property has already been rezoned to commercial, and the parcels listed involve the rest of the unzoned acreage of the 344 acres.
Opening up the meeting to a public hearing, Robert Ingels said he believed C-1 has too many inappropriate uses listed for the property and suggested perhaps a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) would allow them to expand on it and do similar uses. He also said it was a contradiction to the general plan.
Staley inquired as to where in the general plan a contradiction existed and having only brought a prepared statement, Ingels said he did not have that information available with him.
County resident Ron Bingham came to the podium next to inquire if the request was just for Camp Tatiyee or the entire 344 acres. Staley advised it was only the 40 acres.
Bingham said that though they agree with some of the expansion the camp might have, they feel it is a “slippery slope,” and “opens the door for the rest of the property to be C-1” which they do not want. They prefer R-1, one-acre residential use.
With the hearing closed, Blake said that no site plan was required because the Lions Foundation is not changing the use, just the zoning. He also reiterated that they can remodel but not expand under the grandfather clause.
Commissioner Tim Williams asked if a condition could be placed on the C-1 zoning and Blake said that it could, but with each CUP request they would have to bring it before the town.
A motion was made to recommend approval to council for the zone change from R-Low to C-1 but no amendment to the motion was made, and it was seconded. The vote was 6 to 1 in favor, with Williams as a no vote.
The matter will now come before the town council for consideration on Oct. 15.
