PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Chief Dan Barnes sent out the following information regarding arrests. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until the accused is found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
10/18/21-Officers responded to a Pinetop business regarding a theft. Tisha Gatewood, 27, of Pinetop was arrested for theft. She was cited and released.
10/20/21-A traffic stop in the parking lot of 20 east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Summer Dazen, 33, of McNary. Dazen had two outstanding warrants for her arrest, one out of Show Low Justice Court for failing to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct, $1,500 bond. The second warrant was out of Pinetop Justice Court for failing to appear on a false reporting, $750 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/20/21-Officers responded to a Pinetop Hotel regarding a fight in progress. Carvell Jones, 28, of Cedar Creek was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage. He was later cited and released.
10/21/21-Officers responded to a business in the 1500 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding an intoxicated male. Robert Palmer Jr, 34, of Whiteriver was arrested for public nuisance. He was cited and released.
10/23/21- Officers responded to a Pinetop Hotel regarding a domestic dispute. Andrena Gordon, 58, of Whiteriver was arrested for domestic violence/disorderly conduct and assault. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/24/21-Officers responded to a convenience store in Pinetop regarding a domestic violence call. Jeremiah Kessay, 19, of Whiteriver was arrested for domestic violence/assault, disorderly conduct and underage w/liquor in system. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/25/21-A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Turkey Track Lane resulted the arrest of William Oswald, 53, of Prescott for criminal speed, 35mph zone. He cited and released.
10/27/21-Officers responded to a business in Pinetop regarding an intoxicated female causing a disturbance. Brook Wadleigh, 34, of Pinetop was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/30/21-Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of west Navajo Ln regarding a domestic violence dispute. Christopher Gibbs Sr, 49, of Lakeside was arrest for domestic violence assault and related disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/31/21-A traffic stop in the 800 block of White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Carlos Moya-Mendoza, 39, of Show Low for Dui slightest, Dui w/Bac greater than .08 and Dui w/Bac .15-.19. He was cited and released to a responsible party.
11/01/21-Officer responded to a business in Lakeside regarding a intoxicated male. Ronald Caddo, 49, of Cibecue was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
11/03/21-Officers responded to a Pinetop restaurant regarding a violation of an order of protection. Cory Baskins, 41, of Pinetop was arrested for domestic violence/interfering w/judicial process. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Holbrook.
11/04/21-Officers responded to a Pinetop Hotel regarding a domestic dispute. Emanuel Altaha, 22, of Whiteriver was arrested for domestic violence assault and related disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
11/07/21-Officers responded to Pinetop Hotel regarding a threats call. Garrett Gregg, 47, of Cibecue was found to have an outstanding felony out of Navajo County Superior Court for probation violation. He also was found to be in possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine). He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low
11/08/21-Officers responded to the 2200 block of west White Mountain Blvd regarding a reckless driver. Odes Thomison, 68, of Pinetop was arrested for reckless driving. He was cited and released.
11/08/21- A traffic stop in the 1600 block of west White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Brandon Kessay, 26, of Pinetop. Bandon had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The first was out of Pinetop Justice Court for failing to comply on a Dui charge, $2040 bond. The second warrant was out of Show Low Justice Court for failing to appear on a liquor violation, $250.00 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail in Show Low.
11/08/21-Officers responded to the 1200 block of west White Mountain Blvd regarding a suspicious persons call. Jeremy Moore, 45, of Pinetop was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop Justice Court for failing to appear on an assault charge, $500.00 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
11/08/21-Officers responded to a business in Lakeside regarding a disturbance. Joseph Hovel, 31, of Whiteriver was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
Felony arrests
10/25/21-a traffic stop for speed in the area of Buck Springs Rd /Branding Iron Loop resulted in the arrest Ryan McSpadden 22, of Pinetop for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/28/21-Officers responded to a hotel in Pinetop regarding a welfare check. Jesus Guillen-Rodriguez, 27, of Lakeside was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Show Low Justice Court for failing to comply on a disorderly conduct and assault charges, $179.00 bond. He was also charged with false reporting when he gave a false name to conceal his identity and resisting arrest. While in-custody at the PLPD Jail, Jesus Guillen-Rodriguez caused damage to a holding cell. He was charged with felony destruction of a jail facility. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
The Mission of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department is to provide an atmosphere wherein the Citizens and visitors can “Celebrate the Seasons” in a safe and secure environment whether they live, work or play in our community.
