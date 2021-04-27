PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department announced in an April 19 press release that it has been awarded $40,000 in funding from the Gila River Indian Community State Shared Program.
The funds from the 2020 program made it possible for the Police Department to purchase 10 mobile date computers for police vehicles. The new computers will run software for computer aided dispatching (CAD), records management (RMS), Arizona Traffic and Criminal Reporting (TraCS) mapping, GPS tracking and other programs which will aid in handling public safety calls for service.
Chief Dan Barnes stated, “We are pleased to partner with the Gila River Indian Community to improve mobile data sharing and dispatching efficiencies when handling calls for the service in Pinetop-Lakeside and surrounding areas.
“We want to thank the Gila River Indian Community for granting the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department this opportunity to outfit our patrol vehicles with this much needed equipment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.