PINTOPE-LAKESIDE — Pinetop Lakeside Police Department reported the following law enforcement activity between September 11 through September 29. Anyone accused of committing a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
09/11/21-A traffic stop in the 800 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Kraig Massey, 22, of Whiteriver for Dui slightest, Dui with Bac greater than .08, extreme Dui, Dui with Bac .15-.19 and Dui with Bac of .20 or more. He was cited and released to a responsible party.
09/13/21-A traffic stop for speed, 60 mph in a 35mph zone, in the area of SR 260/Yaeger Ln resulted in the arrest of Nathan Flore, 22, of San Tan Valley. He was cited and released for criminal speed.
09/17/21-Officers responded to a domestic violence dispute at Woodland Lake Park. Jameson Spencer, 33, of Whiteriver was arrested for domestic violence assault and related disorderly conduct. Jameson also has an outstanding warrant out of Apache Junction City Court on original charges of failing to appear on Dui charges, $1,500 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
09/17/21-Officers responded to an apartment complex in Pinetop regarding a domestic dispute. Cameron Joe, 22, of Pinetop was arrested for domestic violence assault and related criminal damage and disorderly conduct. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
09/17/21-Officers responded to an intoxicated male in the 800 block of east White Mountain Blvd. Verdell Standingbear, 29, of Whiteriver was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
09/18/21-A traffic stop in the 600 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Andrew Davis, 27, of Show Low for Dui slightest, Dui w/Bac greater than .08 and Dui w/Bac .15-.19. He was later cited and released to a responsible party.
09/18/21-Officers responded to the 1800 block of west White Mountain Blvd regarding an intoxicated male. Quintin Hinton, 25, of Cibecue was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
09/19/21-Officers responded to a convenience store in Pinetop regarding an unwanted person. Steven Babcock, 54, of Pinetop was arrested for criminal trespass. He was later cited and released.
09/20/21-Officers responded to the area of Woodland Lake Rd/Timber Lane regarding an intoxicated male. Emery Johnson, 48, of Phoenix was arrested for public nuisance. He was later cited and released.
09/22/21-Officer responded to an apartment complex in Pinetop regarding a domestic dispute. Josseph Skidmore, 23, of Pinetop was arrested for domestic violence assault and related criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and prevent use of telephone in an emergency and resisting arrest.
09/22/21-Officers responded to a convenience store in Lakeside regarding a shoplifting. Justin Hulbet, 37, of Show Low was arrested for shoplifting. He was cited and released.
09/24/21-Officers responded to an apartment complex on Jackson Ln regarding a domestic dispute. Michael Brewer, 36, of Lakeside was arrested for domestic violence disorderly conduct and related criminal damage. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
09/25/21-A traffic stop for speed, 55mph in a 35 mph zone, in the area of SR 260/Yeager Ln resulted in the arrest of Gian Castro, 34, of long Beach. He was cited and released for criminal speed.
09/28/21-Officers responded to a business in Pinetop regarding two individuals shoplifting. Jeffrey Altaha, 31, of Whiteriver was arrested for shoplifting. Lucy Clendon was arrested for shoplifting and refusing to provide a proper name. Both were later cited and released.
09/29/21-A two vehicle collision in the 500 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Amanda Syfritt, 34, of Show Low for Dui slightest, Dui w/Bac greater than .08 and Dui w/Bac .15-.19. She was later released to a responsible party.
Felony Cases
09/13/21-In Lakeside, Officers arrested Robert Roberson, 57, of Lakeside for an outstanding felony warrant out of Show Low Justice Court on an original charge of aggravated assault/health care professional, $2500 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
09/13/21-A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Woodland Lake RD resulted in the arrest of Rhonda Massey, 39, of Whiteriver for aggravated Dui/License suspended. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
09/14/21-Officer responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Stephens Dr regarding an indecent exposure call. Misty Johnson, 48, of Lakeside was arrested for two counts of felony indecent exposure/underage of 15. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
09/19/21-In Pinetop, Officers arrested Lisa Mulgannon, 45, of Pinetop for an outstanding felony warrant out of Navajo County Superior Court for failing to appear on aggravated assault charges, $2000 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
09/21/21-In the area of east Pinecrest Ln/SR260, Officer attempted to stop a vehicle traveling 60 mph in a 35mph zone. The vehicle failed to stop and as a result of a short pursuit, Joseph Nolan, 21, of Catalina was arrested for felony flight from Law Enforcement. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
The Mission of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department is to provide an atmosphere wherein the Citizens and visitors can
“Celebrate the Seasons” in a safe and secure environment whether they live, work or play in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.