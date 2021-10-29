PINETOP-LAKESIDE--Chief Dan Barnes of the Pinetops-Lakeside Police Department sent a press release out on October 22. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proven guilt in a court a court of law.
10/01/21-A motor vehicle collision in the area of Yeager Ln/SR 260 resulted in the arrest of Ivan Bush, 26, of Whiteriver. Bush had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pinetop Justice Court for failing to appear on a shoplifting and underage consumption charges, $1,000 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/2/21-A motor vehicle collision in the 100 block of west White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Julian Yellowhair of Indian Wells. Julian was charged with Dui slightest, Dui with Bac greater than .08, extreme Dui and Dui with Bac .20 or more. Yellowhair also had an outstanding warrant out of Winslow Justice Court for failing to comply on a liquor violation, $606.00 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/03/21-Officers responded to 6 east White Mountain Blvd regarding a possible Dui leaving the scene of an accident. The vehicle fled north bound on White Mountain Blvd and after an attempt to locate was given to surrounding agencies, the vehicle was stopped in the Show Low area. Kimon Milarakis, 41, of Concho was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and Dui. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/03/21- Officers responded to a domestic violence call at a Pinetop Motel in the 800 block east of White Mountain Blvd. Sergei Dawson, 28, of Glendale and Brooke Wadleigh, 34, of Lakeside were arrested for domestic violence disorderly conduct. Both were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/05/21-Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 1000 block of west Jackson Ln. Donavin Alonzo, 40, of Lakeside was arrested for domestic violence disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/06/21-Officer responded to 20 east White Mountain Blvd regarding a domestic dispute. Bowe Van Meter, 33, of Lakeside was arrested for domestic violence/violation of an order of protection and related threatening & intimidating. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/07/21-Officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of east Poplar Drive regarding a disturbance. Brad Sharkey, 38, of Pinetop was arrested for assault. He was later cited and released.
10/07/21-Officers responded to a Pinetop business regarding a shoplifting. Elmaria Altaha, 24, of Whiteriver was arrested for shoplifting and an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop Justice Court for failing to appear on disorderly conduct and assault charges, $1,500 bond. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/07/21-A traffic stop in the area of Ah Ho Pine Drive/ Larson Rd, John Carlson, 35, of Pinetop was arrested for outstanding warrant out of Show Low Justice court for failing to comply on disorderly conduct charges, $379.00 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/09/21-A traffic stop in the area of Homestead Rd/Riverside Dr resulted in the arrest of Juan Quintero-Verdiales, 26 of Pinetop for an outstanding warrant out of Show Low Justice Court for failing to appear on Dui charges, $1,500 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/09/21-Officers responded to a Lakeside convenience store regarding a shoplifting. Brent Yellowhair, 40, of Indian Wells was arrested for shoplifting. He was later cited and released.
10/10/21-A traffic stop in the 300 block of west White Mtn Blvd resulted in the arrest of Cheri Jacobs, 44, of Tempe. She was cited and released for criminal speed, 62 mph in a 35-mph zone.
10/10/21-A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Woodland Lake RD resulted in the arrest of Hannah Fenney of Peoria. She was cited and released for criminal speed, 64 mph in a 35-mph zone.
10/11/21- A traffic stop in the area of SR 260/Rainbow Lake Drive resulted in the arrest of a 17 yr old. The 17 yr old was cited and released for criminal speed, 67 mph in a 45-mph zone.
10/11/21-Officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of east Poplar Drive regarding a disturbance. Veronica Asper, 57, of Pinetop was arrested for disorderly conduct. She was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/15/21-Officers responded to the 2400 block of east White Mountain Blvd regarding a domestic dispute. Michael Wertheimer, 40, of Anthem was arrested for domestic violence assault and related threatening & intimidating and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/15/21-Officers responded to the 1700 block of south Penrod Ln regarding a domestic dispute. Sergei Dawson, 28, of Pinetop was arrested for aggravated domestic violence, and related aggravated Aslt-restrained-WPN or Serious Injury and disorderly conduct. He was also arrested for resisting arrest. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/15/21-A traffic stop in the 400 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Shervez Massey, 24, of Whiteriver for Dui slightest, Dui with Bac greater than .08, extreme Dui and Dui with Bac .15-.19. He was cited and released to a third party.
10/15/21-In Lakeside Officers arrested Franklin Silas, 30, of Lakeside for an outstanding warrant out of Pinetop Justice Court for failing to appear on criminal damage and disorderly conduct charges, $2,500 bond. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
10/18/21-Officers responded to the 700 block of west White Mountain Blvd regarding an intoxicated male. Shaun Potter, 41, of Lakeside was arrested for public nuisance. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Holbrook.
