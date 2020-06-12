PINETOP–LAKESIDE – Three graduating seniors from Blue Ridge High School who have served as members of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee (MYAC) were recognized for their service this past year. Paige Flake, Megan Lawler and Skyla Rigg are outgoing committee members and although Megan and Skyla had prior commitments, Paige was present to receive her plaque at the June 4 bi-monthly council meeting.
Paige is the valedictorian of her senior class, a member of the National Honor Society and the National Music Honor Society. She will be attending BYU and will major in political science and law.
Secretary of the MYAC Megan Lawler graduated in the top 10 percent of her class and is a member of the National Honor Society. She will be attending Colorado State University and studying equine science with plans to become a large animal veterinarian.
Skyla Rigg served as chairwoman of MYAC and is salutatorian of the senior class, a member of the National Honor Society and the National Music Honor Society. She will be attending BYU and will be majoring in english and the humanities.
MYAC consists of three seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and one freshman from the Blue Ridge Unified School District. Members serve for one year and provide a voice for youth in the community by bringing issues concerning youth to a monthly meeting with Mayor Stephanie Irwin, Town Manager Keith Johnson, and Recreation Coordinator Malaina Spillman. Students who serve on the committee are given the opportunity to learn about the civic process, gain experience in governance and become leaders in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.