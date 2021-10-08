PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) in Flagstaff issued several alerts on Tuesday, Oct. 6 warning of a dangerous storm expected near Lake of the Woods around 5:10 p.m. The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center is in that vicinity and suffered extensive roof damage from the storm.
Even after the NWS warning expired, thunderstorms and hail continued in the area throughout the night. A tornado warning had also been issued. The NWS reported on Wednesday that as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, the 24-hour rainfall amount for Lakeside was 1.20 inches.
According to Board Member and Pinetop-Lakeside Councilor Mazie Hasting, when staff arrived on Wednesday morning they found that the roof was leaking, primarily in the dining room area.
Hastings said they moved the furniture out, and after reporting the storm damage to the insurance company, they are closing the center for inside activities until further notice as a safety measure.
Director Megan Campbell said they managed to serve lunch on Wednesday before they noticed all of the damage. The roof in the kitchen was not leaking but they did discover that the wall behind the stove was bulging.
Meals will still be available for take-out. They will be the same meals the center would serve for inside dining, but they will be in a take out box. Persons must call in their order by 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, and there is a form they will be required to sign for food safety.
The Senior Center owns the building they are in but not the land. They lease the land from the Blue Ridge Unified School District.
Hastings said a new roof was put on the building approximately 10 years ago.
The next step is for an adjuster to assess the damage to the senior center and secure a contractor for the repairs. Once that is accomplished, the center will reopen for inside dining and activities.
The senior center is located at 1594 Johnson Dr. in Lakeside, just past the Pinetop-Lakeside Library and Jack Barker Memorial Park. The number for food orders for take out only at this time is 928 368-5869.
