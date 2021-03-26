PTLS Senior Center to open Feeding Families Food Pantry

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center will be introducing a new program that extends beyond the senior population.
The program, Feeding Families Food Pantry, is made possible through a grant received from the Safeway/Albertsons Nourishing Neighbors Program.
According to operation director Megan Campbell, any family in the White Mountain community, not just Pinetop-Lakeside, will be able to gain access to food commodities.
Participants will be required to register on their first visit and will need to provide proof of residency by bringing a utility bill.
The opening date for the food pantry will be Tuesday, May 4. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior Center members and participants from Recovery Works volunteered their time and efforts to help with the remodeling for the pantry.
The food pantry will need volunteers for the program and welcomes anyone who has the time or inclination to help. Volunteer forms can be found online at http://pinetop-lakesideseniorcenter.weebly.com or by calling the center at 928-368-5869.
The center will also accept food donations from the public at the senior center during its regular hours of operation which are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pinetop-Lakeside City Council member Mazie Hastings, who volunteers her time at the senior center and is one of the council members assigned as a committee member by the town for the senior center, said, “I am very excited about the food pantry. People will be able to get things like poultry, milk and necessities. It is for everybody, not just seniors – it is for families.”
The Senior Center is located at 1594 Johnson Drive in Lakeside.
More information about the center and its activities, menus, job openings and more can be found on its Facebook page or on their website that is listed above.
