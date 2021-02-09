PTLS takes another look at bonds

Editor’s note: This is the first of three articles regarding Pension Obligation Bonds (POB) being considered by the PTLS town council for the unfunded Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) and the funding of the construction of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department facility. Part I is an overview of the bond considerations. Part II will focus on the PSPRS more fully and Part III on the construction funding for the Police Department facility.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The council meeting of Feb. 4 was the third presentation by Piper/Sandler’s Managing Director Nick Dodd regarding options for the unfunded Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) liability and the funding of the construction of the Police Department building.
The council’s first look at the pledged revenue obligations (PRO) for consideration took place on Oct. 27, 2020 at a work study session. The second was a formal presentation at the Dec. 3, 2020 council meeting where no action was taken.
The third presentation was Feb. 4. According to Finance Manager Kevin Rodolph, the town decided to do an updated presentation since Councilor Paul Watson was only appointed on Jan. 7, replacing Councilor Kathy Dahnk who resigned due to health issues.
Dodd opened the Feb. 4 meeting stating his presentation would provide an update on the bond market and where the interest rates are today, a review of the process the town went through in 2017 when it first sold bonds, and a discussion of the opportunity the town has been considering for the last five months.
Rodolph said the Feb. 4 presentation added a time table which was not in the Dec. 3 presentation and shows what it would look like financially should the town choose to move forward with the bonds. He said, should they move forward, they would have to pass a resolution which requires them to submit information to first obtain a bond rating.
“When you issue bonds,” said Rodolph, “each municipality finds out what the bonds sell for and what the interest rate will be. The interest rate is based on the rating given the town. Because the town of Pinetop-Lakeside is small, they will not get a AAA rating.”
Standard and Poor (S&P) is the company Pinetop-Lakeside gets their rating from. An S&P credit rating is a letter grade and the best grade is AAA which means that it is highly likely that the borrower will repay its debt. Ratings can also include a plus or minus. The plus means it is better than the stand alone letter and the minus, a worse case scenario.
“Standard and Poor rated us really good,” said Rodolph. “Our revenue is strong and we do not have a lot of debt, but we do not have a lot of cash. The total capacity goes down when using all your cash for operations.”
Though several solution avenues were presented for exploration in the October 2020 work study, the town is considering the bonds which is the direction they took in 2017 regarding the current town hall building.
Dodd presented the Tax-Exempt Series 2021A as a potential bond for a new/renovated police facility. The town is considering the issuance of approximately $3.0 million in tax-exempt PROs (repayable through sales tax bonds) to raise the funds needed to provide for the construction and renovation of a new town police facility and to pay for the issuance costs associated with selling the bonds. Currently it is estimated that the cost of borrowing on the Series 2021A Tax-Exempt Bonds would be 2.89%.
The debt for the tax-exempt series would be paid over a period of approximately 27 years with a final maturity or pay out coming due around July 1, 2047.
Another consideration presented by Dodd in the work study was the taxable series 2021B bonds for the town to prepay the unfunded liability associated with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS). Some of Dodd’s other clients have used this option for PSPRS. The Town would be required to give the proceeds from the sale of the Series 2021B Bonds (taxable) to PSPRS to invest in the broader PSPRS Investment Pool; there is currently no ability to utilize a 115-Trust for investment purposes and eliminate the payments owed to PSPRS.
In the work study minutes of Oct. 27, Town Manager Keith Johnson stated that the state retirement for PSPRS has been in dire straits for several years and the town has seen an increase in the additional amount that they have to pay towards the unfunded liability increase each year. In 2020 the increase went from 50% to 75% due to the enormous losses the fund has had over the last 10 to 15 years. Johnson said when he first started with the town the idea about the unfunded liability was hard for him to comprehend, along with the fact that the town could be over $5 million in the hole with the Police Department and Emergency Services’ retirement.
Finance Director Kevin Rodolph stated that with the PSPRS contribution at 75%, the town is paying more in benefits than in salary.
Dodd said there are potential benefits with market/investment risk, actu arial risk and political risk, especially during these COVID times.
The town’s prepayment of the town’s unfunded liability with the PSPRS is estimated to be approximately $5.8 million. Based on current market interest rates, the cost of the town to borrow on the Series 2021 B Bonds (taxable) would be 3.37%, thus saving the town around $8.5 million over 27 years.
The timetable for the bond consideration included the Feb. 4 presentation to council, work-up by staff of the information needed should council choose to move forward with the bonds and finally a council vote on a Resolution at the March 4 council meeting.
The town’s first budget session for the year is set for Feb. 24 and will include budget projections but not salaries at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.