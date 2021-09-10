PINETOP-LAKESIDE – A special memorial for all those who lost their lives 20 years ago in the 911 attacks will be held at Jack Barker Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:00 p.m.
The event will last around one hour and will feature readings, dance and a special musical performance by local resident Kellen Nicholson.
Donations for first responders are welcomed.
Thanks to the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside’s staff, the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, the Rotary Club of the White Mountains and TRACKS, a flag for each person who lost their life in the 911 attack was placed around the park on Thursday, Sept. 9. The flags will remain at the park for all to appreciate through Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Jack Barker Memorial Park is located at the intersection of White Mountain Boulevard and Woodland Road, across from the Village 8 theaters.
