While the town of Pinetop-Lakeside was celebrating its National Night Out on Tuesday, Navajo County was busy tabulating the primary election results.
The unofficial results give Stephanie Irwin four more years as mayor, and it appears that incumbent Lynn Krigbaum and former councilor Norris Dodd are headed to a November runoff for the two-year seat.
There were four open seats for Town Council. Three of the seats were for four-year terms, and the other, a two-year term.
The race for mayor was between incumbent Irwin and Jennifer Brimhall. Irwin came in with 55.02% of the vote (449 votes) and Brimhall with 44.98% (367 votes).
Irwin will now keep the mayor’s seat for four years, not two. Voters in the 2020 primary said yes to extending the mayor’s term from two to four years beginning with the 2022 election.
Two of the three four-year seats go to incumbents Sterling Beus and Taber Heisler, both who ran unopposed. The third seat belongs to James Brimhall, who also ran unopposed. Brimhall currently sits on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He was appointed as a commissioner on Oct. 21. His term is to expire in July 2024 but now, having been elected to the council seat, he will keep his commission seat until he is officially sworn in as a council member.
Beus received 34.52% (484 votes); James Brimhall, 34.09% (478 votes) and Heisler, 31.28% (440 votes). Since the three ran unopposed they will not have to advance to the general election in November.
Three candidates were vying for the one two-year seat, incumbent Krigbaum, Dodd and Timothy Kendzlic who was appointed as a Planning and Zoning commissioner on April 7 with a term to expire in July 2024.
Though the votes were unofficial at press time, the Navajo County Elections site shows Dodd with 42.49% (311 votes); Krigbaum with 35.93% (263 votes); and Kendzlic with 21.58% (158 votes). It appears at this time that Dodd and Krigbaum will be headed for a runoff in the Nov. 8 general election.
Irwin spoke with the White Mountain Independent following the election saying, “I appreciate that the voters of Pinetop-Lakeside have chosen me for another four years so we can keep the momentum of progress going forward. I still have some things I would like to accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.