While the town of Pinetop-Lakeside was celebrating its National Night Out on Tuesday, Navajo County was busy tabulating the primary election results.

The unofficial results give Stephanie Irwin four more years as mayor, and it appears that incumbent Lynn Krigbaum and former councilor Norris Dodd are headed to a November runoff for the two-year seat.

