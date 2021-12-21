Following the annual Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at the PTLS Veterans Memorial, VFW Post 2364 and volunteers laid a total of 244 holiday wreaths on graves of local veterans on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Following the annual Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony at the PTLS Veterans Memorial, VFW Post 2364 and volunteers laid a total of 244 holiday wreaths on graves of local veterans on Saturday, Dec. 18.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The William E. Hamilton VFW Post 2364 held an opening ceremony for Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial located on the grounds of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside. Approximately 35 people attended.
Following the ceremony, 28 volunteers placed a total of 244 holiday wreaths at the Lakeside and Pinetop cemeteries.
According to Quartermaster and Arizona Pinetop-Lakeside Veterans Memorial Location Coordinator John Beeler, on one of the coldest days yet for Pinetop-Lakeside, a dedicated group of volunteers left the ceremony and met and distributed 207 holiday wreaths on 207 graves at the Lakeside Cemetery and 37 at the Pinetop Cemetery.
Beeler returned to the cemeteries on Monday, Dec. 20 to ensure that no graves were missed. He said there are some newer graves without markers and he wants to make sure that they got a wreath. He does have additional wreaths which will enable him to take care of any that were accidentally missed.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a day to remember our fallen US veterans by placing wreaths on their graves, and saying the names of the fallen, so as to not forget their sacrifices.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to “Remember, Honor and Teach” by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
According to Wreaths Across America, a non profit organization, 3,100 locations across the country participated in the event this year through individual and corporate sponsorships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.