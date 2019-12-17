PTSL's Dec. 12 P&Z Meeting, only nine minutes

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – After a packed Oct. 24 Planning and Zoning meeting regarding a Zoning Map Amendment was tabled until Dec. 12, another packed council chambers was expected. Late afternoon, prior to the Dec. 12 meeting, officials were notified that the developer had withdrawn his request for the rezoning of 26 acres on Vallery Lane from OS, Open Space/Park, to RVP, Recreational Vehicle Park Zoning District.
Town representatives met residents and community members who were coming into the Dec. 12 meeting at the door and advised them the developer had withdrawn his request. Many did an about-face and went home; others came in to hear more or confirm the withdrawal.
Community Development Director Cody Blake confirmed before the commission that “the applicant has withdrawn the application for this amendment.” Blake added, “At this point, we do not know when or if he will submit or pull the application completely”.
Blake did say that the developer felt he was getting hit with too many roadblocks from the county – too many requirements which made it too difficult.
Navajo County’s requirements regarding the rezoning were received by the town on Oct. 23 and the town forwarded them to the developer that day. The developer did not have enough time to review the requirements regarding the widening and lengthening of Vallery Lane from Lockwood in time for the Oct. 24 meeting.
Present at that meeting was former Navajo County Board of Supervisor Jerry Brownlow. He explained to the Independent why most residents were concerned about the rezoning. “Most of the neighborhood would rather see residential zoning along Vallery Lane. He added, “I also recognize that the owner of the property has a right to develop his property. The two main concerns for the proposed development are: one - use of Hwy 260 for ingress/egress, not Vallery Lane. Number two, asking for a buffer or screening along Vallery Lane.”
Giving attendees the choice of whether to leave or stay for the remainder of the Dec. 12 meeting, Commissioner Adam Staley acknowledged that he believed most were pleased to learn of the withdrawal, stating it is now a moot point. He stressed that the commission values public input.
The commission reviewed the remaining items on the agenda and the entire meeting lasted only nine minutes.
