APACHE & NAVAJO COUNTIES — According to a press release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, two homicide suspects, identified Monday as a 37 year-Andrew White and a 25 year-old Erica Call, were pursued into Arizona in the early morning hours Friday.
They were heavily armed and driving a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Arizona Department of Public Safety State Troopers responded and took up the pursuit. The suspects shot at both Arizona and New Mexico law enforcement.
“Due to the immediate danger the suspects displayed, additional troopers deployed ahead of the suspects and returned fire. As a result, the suspect’s vehicle was disabled, at which time the suspects were taken into custody.”
“During this event, no civilians, troopers or suspects were injured. The suspects are currently being held in cooperation with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).”
“Our state troopers should be commended for their fast thinking and bravery in stopping a lethal threat that entered into our state,” said Lt. Colonel Heston Silbert, Deputy Director of AZDPS.
Traffic in St. Johns
Traffic was rerouted that morning through St. Johns and over to Holbrook after the closure of I-40 between Sanders and Holbrook. The usually quiet town spent the morning barraged by car and truck traffic, struggling to keep up with the seemingly endless parade of travelers looking for gas, a bite to eat, and in some cases, directions to their destination.
With Circle K being the first gas station and convenience store drivers would see for nearly an hour, it was hit especially hard. The store was so busy that parking was doubled up in multiple spots, making it very difficult to get in or out of the tight parking lot. Vehicles with trailers parked along Washington Street nearby, and some even parked across the street at the old Whiting’s gas station that closed over a year ago. The ladies at the counter looked visibly worn down by the day’s excitement. One of the employees joked that, when they first saw the line of cars and trucks coming through town, they had wondered if there wasn’t something “apocalyptic” going on. Unlike at Gas N Go, the main street through town is only one-lane wide when it passes by Circle K, so the traffic was particularly thick.
At Gas n Go, just one mile down the road from Circle K, it was “all hands on deck” as the staff worked to restock items with the constant flow of customers coming in. By 9:45 a.m. they had sold out of every coffee variety and struggled to brew fast enough to meet the demand.
“It’s been crazy,” one employee said as he shook his head. “All morning it’s been like this.” The lines for the gas pumps were constant but they were moving efficiently.
St. Johns police were present in various spots along W. Cleveland Street, keeping an eye on the unusually heavy traffic. The department was notified around 7 a.m. that a detour would route travelers through St. Johns, and signs were placed on the highway into town to notify those drivers of the slower speed limits. Three DPS officers were also sent to St. Johns to help handle traffic enforcement. And while there were a few speeders pulled over in the town, most of the drivers had heeded the warnings and passed through without incident. St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey said he hopes to have a report on Monday on the full count of exactly how many vehicles were detoured through the area from the I-40 closure.
Reach the editor at tbalcom@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.