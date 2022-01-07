PINETOP-LAKESIDE – With two or three personnel out sick on New Year’s Eve, the next man up to head a full shift on one of the town snowplows was not a man, but the assistant to the public works director, Malaina Crozier-Spillman.
Having graduated from Northern Arizona University (NAU) in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology with an emphasis on gerontology and a minor in biology, Crozier-Spillman couldn’t be further from her career path when sitting in the driver’s seat of a snow plow.
The first time she sat in the seat of a snowplow at public works, it was not totally foreign to her. As a child, when her parents owned the Greer Lodge, she said she use to plow just like her mom and dad did. Her dad taught her when she was young and she would do the neighbors driveways, but she says it was very different from plowing the roadways and figuring out where to put the snow versus driveways.
On New Year’s Eve she began her 12 hour shift at midnight in the town’s newer truck known as Little Mac, and she was the lead on the shift that night.
Public Works Director Matt Patterson said they have five routes for snow removal which encompasses 120 lane miles. They have two 12 hour shifts with six staff on each shift.
Patterson said that everyone in his department is trained on the snowplow once they get their Class B CDL. Crozier-Spillman got hers two years ago this month.
“They receive two weeks of special training,” said Patterson. “They learn how to run the hydraulics, learn the routes and get instruction on how to run the plow. They practice first without the snowplow and then with it. They learn to hook it and unhook it and how to load the cinders.”
Staff pick up cinders from Perkins Cinders during the summer and brings them to Public Works. They gauge the amount they need by getting 100 tons more than the town’s worst year, and then the drivers refill as necessary.
This year, Patterson said they have already used a fourth of the cinders.
Crozier-Spillman likes plowing. “It’s kind of peaceful in the middle of the night, early in the morning. When it is coming down hard, it is harder to see. It is stressful but it’s an adrenaline rush.”
Inside the cab of the truck the temperature stays around 65 degrees. She says its toasty. But, on New Year’s Eve, she can attest to the fact that the temperature outside was 6 degrees between 1 and 2 a.m. when she had to leave the toasty cab and climb atop to clean out the cinder spreader which was frozen. The spreader holds nine yards of cinders. That likely was not an adrenaline rush.
It is a dangerous job that requires your full attention and each truck is equipped with a CB radio for safety so the staff can check on each other.
Crozier-Spillman says doing things like running the snowplow and getting a chance to work with the staff out in the field makes her appreciate what they do on a daily basis and helps her understand their work.
In addition to being assistant to the public works director, she is also the recreation coordinator for the town. She said she has been given many learning opportunities since coming to Public Works. And, she has not shirked a single opportunity presented her. She is a Certified Playground Safety Inspector and is currently working on a course which will certify her as a paver inspector. She also went to Parks and Management Maintenance School at the University of North Carolina and after two years of study, passed the test and received that certification.
“I never would have thought I would be doing this,” said Crozier-Spillman. “I wanted to be a firefighter and paramedic like my dad.
“All of the guys are fantastic, and the two other ladies I work with. We all have been out there to help do everything. I enjoy working for Matt. I hope for a lot more years. We talk about that we will retire about the same time. We have an awesome crew and Kathryn and I get to do the fun stuff. We are all blessed.”
In addition to her work career, she is married and has a son. In 2018 she, like her dad, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. That has not held her back. In fact, she says her dad has inspired her. He had stopped skiing when he came down with MS, but a friend got him back into it. She also said she learned strength from her mom who was so strong when her dad was no longer able to work.
“My dad and I have the same neurologist. We often book back to back appointments. I do an infusion like chemo called a B Cell Treatment which last three to four hours every six months and I have an MRI every year. I have not had any new lesions or relapses.”
She stays active with her horses, camping and snowboarding with her son Josiah.
“My mom always told me, ‘You can do anything you put your mind to,’ never that a girl could not do that – just go out and do it.
My parents raised me in an awesome way.”
Admitting she is somewhat of a tomboy, Crozier-Spillman is quick to tell you that she can just as easily transition into an evening gown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.