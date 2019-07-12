SHOW LOW — It was a different, but heartfelt kind of Independence Day parade. About 40 residents drove more than 20 golf carts (and a few other vehicles) around and through the driveways of Country Lane RV & Mobile Home Park in Show Low on July 4.
The cavalcade of golf carts were decorated to resemble Fourth of July floats in the first-ever parade RV and mobile home park. Residents are primarily seniors and many are seasonal but on Thursday, this little park put the “P” in patriotism.
The idea to honor Independence Day with their own micro-parade was born just three weeks before go-time on Thursday, July 4.
Newer residents to the park, Debbie Morris and her boyfriend, George Cerezo, spearheaded the effort. The idea seemed to fizzle at first, then exploded like a firecracker.
“Only a handful of people had signed up when the announcement was first posted in the park,” says Cerezo. “Then, boom, boom, boom, people started signing up and everybody just took ownership of it.”
“(T)he work that went into decorating and organizing this little parade is phenomenal. They really are truly resurrecting America,” said Morris.
Residents invited family members to join in, packing the carts to the gills with red, white and blue streamers, flags, kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews and pets.
Clubhouse coordinator Everett Bales, affectionately known as “Father Time” in the park was the esteemed Grand Marshall of the parade.
The parade route took about 30 minutes from beginning to end and was followed by a group potluck and barbecue, dancing and entertainment by park resident “Rocky.”
“We’re proud of our country and we’re proud of the RV park we live in,” says a park’s resident and event coordinator Vern Goebel. “Anyone who thinks patriotism is dead needs to come to this park.”
“Everybody gets along and joins together,” adds long-time resident, Penny Clark.
“Also, I want to say that this kind of thing that we do together makes people forget about their aches and pains,” adds Goebel. “We can put everything aside and come together on a day that’s important to our country.”
Joy Owens is the matriarch of the park, according to Morris. Her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Grant Brewer manage the park.
“It’s so important for us to speak about Joy and the Brewers,” says resident Penny. “We really enjoy our summers here and the family is terribly generous and attentive to resident needs. We’re so lucky to have them looking out for us.”
“We’re the best little secret on the mountain,” confirms Goebel.
