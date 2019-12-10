Que será, será - HSWM Shelter Manager thinks so

LAKESIDE — If you are old enough to remember everybody’s girl next door, Doris Day, you probably remember her signature song, “Que será, será” – whatever will be will be. That’s exactly what Humane Society of the Humane Society of the White Mountain’s Shelter Manager Debbie Torbet is saying with regard to an adoption story that looked somewhat dismal, but after nine months turned out how it turned out — with a happy ending for Maggie and Bonez and Tammy (last name withheld at HSWM’S request).
Tammy by profession is a respiratory therapist and is also a veteran. Somehow she fell down on her luck and the only option she felt was available was to head to Phoenix to look for work. Being the owner of two dogs, she found someone who said they would look after them for her until she returned. She paid them what she could and though the living conditions were not optimal – they were going to be kept in a small chicken pen – it would have to do until she got things straightened out.
Three months after Tammy had gone, she learned the lady had taken her dogs to a shelter; she didn’t know which one. According to Torbet, Tammy called 10 shelters before finding them at HSWM. She spoke with Debbie and described the dogs, Maggie, a Lhasa Apso mix, and Bonez, a Rottweiler. She learned they had been turned in as abandoned animals. But she was sure it was them.
The next day Tammy called Torbet back and told her everything she could about them – what they liked and all their little quirks so the shelter could make them feel more comfortable and at ease. She told her that Maggie was a rescue from the street, five years old and she has had her three years. She said Bonez was a shelter rescue from Payson is about a year or year and a half old. Tammy explained what had occurred and told Torbet her plan was to come and get them in a month.
When the month was up, Tammy was still not in a position to retrieve her dogs. Torbet had to inform her that she could no longer hold them and they would have to go up for adoption.
Tammy asked that they be advertised as a pair because, Maggie, who came from a shelter in Payson, came with high anxiety issues and those were abated when she bonded with Bonez. In fact, Torbet said Tammy told her that Maggie is a little bossy and actually uses Bonez as her service dog. HSWM had already seen this display of anxiety by Maggie, and for that reason, did list them as an adoption duo.
Each month Tammy would text or call Debbie to check the status of the dogs. No doubt she felt relief with each reply that they had not yet been adopted. She had finally started working and was staying in a transition home. She needed to stay there until she was able to get enough money to get a place to live and pay pet deposits.
It had been nearly nine months and the dogs were still at HSWM. Finally, it looked like Tammy had a break – she rented a place and paid her deposits. She filled out her adoption papers and HSWM did the preliminary check with Tammy’s landlord and everything was in order. She was coming to the Mountain on Nov. 22 to be reunited with her dogs, but the threat of weather happened and she had to reschedule, and then reschedule again. Though third time is usually charm, Tammy had to cancel due to a medical emergency. Things did not look too promising, but Torbet said they were all valid reasons. And finally, Tuesday, Dec. 3, Tammy was en route to get her dogs.
While she was traveling, the devoted staff at HSWM were bathing and brushing Maggie and Bonez and as a final touch, adorned them with Christmas scarves – they were all ready to go back to their real forever home.
Paperwork in order and the $150 adoption fee paid, because that is the rule, the dogs were brought out but it was not like you might expect – they were likely a bit confused. When Torbet suggested they go into the adoption room to be alone, ten minutes in, everything changed. They knew her. It was dog in the lap, hugs and kisses, a re-uniting of family. Tammy cried and then she cried some more – tears of joy.
It was out to the exercise yard, which had become their favorite yard, and then getting a drink and heartfelt bye-byes from the staff who had come to love Maggie and Bonez — and they were on their way to Phoenix with their faithful owner who never gave up on getting them back.
Torbet said that Tammy was so grateful and told them she didn’t believe any other shelter would have done for her what they did.
Torbet said she had originally thought she knew Tammy but when she arrived, she realized she did not. “But, I really believed her story,” said Torbet. “It was not really her fault, and I wanted them to go back to their original family. She knew how they were and if someone was to have adopted them, they might have brought them back because of the anxiety.”
HSWM Director Deana Pace said, “ We see miracles happen here quite often; dog people know that.”
Was this a miracle? Maybe; maybe not. But it does appear that Torbet’s belief in “whatever will be, will be,” is applicable here. But, really all that really matters is that the story has a happy ending.
Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com
