ARIZONA — Of course, the benchmarks just offer a guess on whether the virus is under control in a given community. Tracking the virus has proven frustrating. Partly, that’s because perhaps a third of the people infected have few or no symptoms. They never get tested. Most never even realize they’re infected. But they can still spread the virus.
Moreover, the testing system still remains fragmented and full of holes. Nationally, the number of tests administered has declined in recent weeks. However, testing never came close to the levels recommended by epidemiologists — especially after they realized people without symptoms likely play a key role in spreading the virus. The gradual decline in testing has left many people waiting a week or more for their results, which makes the tests almost useless when it comes to slowing the spread of the disease.
The Arizona Republic reported last week that the state’s official numbers on tests and the percentage of positive tests leaves many cases out of the calculation.
State health officials revealed that perhaps a quarter of the positive tests don’t actually go into the calculation of the percent positive rate.
Perhaps one in four of the test results from labs and county health departments arrive at the state health department via fax. The state doesn’t have the manpower to tally all those faxed-in results. So when it comes to calculating the percentage of positive tests, the state only uses the results sent in electronically, Republic reporters Alison Steinbach and Maria Polletta reported on Aug. 17.
Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, told the Republic “by excluding the non-electronically reported results, they avoid artificially inflating the percent positive figures. But they also don’t get the full picture, because they are throwing away so many of the lab results.”
Those kinds of reporting glitches have plagued the nation’s response to COVID-19 from the start. The nation lacks a single public health reporting system, but instead relies on the 3,000 county health departments nationwide to report diseases reported to them by doctors — often through fax machines. Those counties are required to report key data to the federal Centers for Disease Control, but the patchwork of systems and data collection produces inconsistent and incomplete results.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has launched a major effort to systematize the public health reporting system nationwide, including trying to stop receiving faxed reports in favor of a comprehensive electronic data-tracking system.
However, the Trump administration compounded the confusion several weeks ago by directing hospitals to report data to a private, federal contractor rather than to the federal CDC. Critics have raised questions about whether the data will remain publicly available, especially in light to the political furor that has surrounded testing.
