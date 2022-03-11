HOLBROOK—There’s been an uptick in activity in recent criminal cases with two defendants previously featured in these pages deciding to plead guilty. The plea deals came about relatively early and provided an uncharacteristically swift end to each criminal case.
Patrick Gathignol
Patrick Andre Gathignol, 41, of Pinetop, was booked into the Navajo County Jail Tuesday, Dec. 28 on charges of domestic violence-related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence-related criminal damage, four counts of domestic violence-related endangerment, prohibited possessor and aggravated DUI. According to authorities, Gathignol was arrested after allegedly injuring his girlfriend and discharging a firearm in a room of a home in which three children were hiding. The suspect had taken off before the deputies or police arrived, apparently by driving a vehicle which resulted in DUI charges.
A press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that deputies responded to a home in the 3400 block of Mark Twain Drive in Pinetop Dec. 28 after getting a 911 call from the victim who reported that Gathignol threw an object at her and that she and the three juveniles were trying to hide from Gathignol after a “heated domestic dispute” between he and the victim.
“Upon arrival, Deputies learned that Patrick had left the area and he was later located and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. Deputies on scene conducted an investigation and it was determined that Patrick and the victim began to argue which escalated to Patrick allegedly discharging a firearm inside a room where the victim and three juveniles were attempting to hide from him. The victim was injured by an object that was thrown at her by Patrick. None of the juveniles was physically injured, Gorman stated in the press release.
Gorman said detectives also found several warrants on Gathignol for prohibited weapons possessor out of California, but they were non-extraditable, meaning whatever the two states’ arrangements are for the transfer of wanted persons, or maybe the scope of the warrant (e.g. California only) extradition was not available for Gathignol. A few days after his arrest on those charges, on Jan. 4, Court records indicate that the county attorney charged Gathignol with one count of possessing dangerous drugs for sale (methamphetamine) a Class 3 Felony, and in the end, that was the sole charge that Gathignol pleaded guilty to. The December 18 charges were dismissed at his sentencing on Monday, March 7 as part of the plea deal.
The parties agreed that Gathignol will serve five years “flat time” in prison; that means no 15% percent off for good behavior. He could have gotten up to 15 years. That drugs case number is 2022-0003 indicating that it was only the third criminal case of the new year.
Stephen Washburn
On Nov. 22, he Navajo County sheriff responded to a call about a shooting a shooting in Heber, which resulted in the arrest of Heber resident Stephen Washburn, 31. According to a press release, NCSO deputies, “criminal investigators” and the Major Crimes Apprehension Team also responded to a call at the Family Dollar store in Overgaard at around 2 p.m. on Nov, 22.
It seems employees said that a man was seen trying to get into vehicles that the employees knew did not belong to the man. When questioned by store staff, the man, later identified as Washburn, stated that he had been shot and to call for help. He then fled. According to the press release, Washburn was at another nearby business and threatened the business owner with a knife. Whether that incident was before or after the Family Dollar incident is unclear, but the owner was able to get out of the business and Washburn fled in a vehicle.
Deputies quickly found and stopped the vehicle. Washburn was arrested on a warrant from some other problem, maybe misdemeanor charges pending against Stephen Washburn in three local justice courts, was “cleared by a medical facility and booked” into the county jail, stated the release.
Authorities learned the location of the shooting — a residence at which Washburn allegedly entered with two knives around 3:30 p.m. The resident there reportedly shot Washburn in the leg after he refused to leave and began advancing toward the resident.
The NCSO conducted a search of the residence pursuant to a warrant and collected “items of evidence” there, according to the press release. With regard to the warrants Washburn was arrested on, court records show a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for a Stephen Washburn, age 31, on misdemeanor charges: two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of assault and two counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $1,500. A defendant by the same name has pending charges in Snowflake and Pioneer Justice courts for misdemeanors alleging various violent behavior and theft.
Washburn had yet another felony criminal case pending since a few weeks before the the knife and shooting case, from October, in the Navajo County Superior Court. One case alleging a felony count of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with three misdemeanors, were filed in that court on Oct. 4, but the state moved to dismiss them about one week later, “in the interest of justice,” stated the prosecutor’s motion. However, on Oct. 25, a new case was filed against the same defendant and someone posted a $500 bond in the case.
Washburn’s plea agreement covers two cases, one of the charges from October, burglary a Class 3 Felony, committed on October 17 and an aggravated assault charge from the November 22 incident, also a Class 3 Felony. The possible sentences range from two years on the low end to to 8.75 years in prison on the high end. Probation is available in each case but not guaranteed. If granted probation, Washburn faces as part of the probation, up to 12 months in the county jail. Washburn has avowed in the agreement that he has no prior felony convictions. Sentencing is set for March 14.
