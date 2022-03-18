SNOWLAKE-TAYLOR — On Feb. 9, 2021, the website www.craftindustryalliance.org reported that “the estimated size of the quilting market is $4.2 billion, up slightly from $4.1 billion in 2018 and $3.8 billion in 2014.
North America has between 9 million to 11 million quilters, a number that’s been stable (between 8 million to 12 million) over the last decade.
The website report stated 98% of quilting consumers are female and 65% are retired.
Between 2020 and 2024 the population will see a 2% annual growth of females at retirement age that leads to an anticipated corollary growth in the quilting market.
The age band in which quilters started quilting more actively was in their mid-40s. There is an estimated base of 21 million quilters.
Quilts, as we know them today, are oftentimes works of art, not just a bunch of scraps of fabric stitched together for a bedspread.
It seems that people wore quilted clothing as long as 5,000 years ago.
Found in 1903, in the Temple of Osiris at Abydos, is an ivory carving that features the king of the First Egyptian Dynasty wearing a cloak or mantle that appears to be quilted.
For hundreds, if not thousands of years, people throughout the world used fabrics that were padded for clothing, bedding and even armor.
The oldest surviving American made whole-cloth quilt called the Martha Howard quilt, dates to 1786. All the piecing and quilting was sewn by hand.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary the meaning of “quilt” is a bed coverlet of two layers of cloth filled with padding (such as down or batting) held in place by ties or stitched designs.
These stitched designs are known as quilting, traditionally done by hand.
Today, the design can be made by using a quilting machine. Some are even computerized. The working space of a quilting machine is far wider than a regular sewing machine.
The website en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_quilting states that “quilt making was common in the late 17th century and early years of the 18th century.
“Only the wealthy had the leisure time for quilt making, so such quilting was done by only a few.
“Whole-cloth quilts, broderie perse (a style of appliqué) and medallion quilts were the styles of quilts made during the early 19th century, but from 1840 onward the use of piecework and blocks, often made from printed fabric, became much more common.”
This year, QuiltCon 2022, took place from Feb. 17-20 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
QuiltCon is the largest modern quilting show of its kind.
A quilt made by Karen Brillhart Duling, Languishing Looks Like This, is featured in the QuiltCon 2022 magazine and was juried at the convention. She was one of the 6,600 people who gathered to admire and show off their works of art.
“A group quilt was designed, with each person making a column. We only knew each other through Zoom meetings, yet we were able to put together this queen-size quilt,” Brillhart Duling said. “It was quite an accomplishment. Words of fear, frustration and hope are sewn into the surface stitching.”
The following is the statement about the quilt titled Pandemic Emotions:
As 2020 was a unique year. By the beginning of 2021, we were all feeling a bit of hope for the future. The 16 people who made this quilt each made a column, based on a piecing element, that reflected their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and into 2021, including both their negative feelings and their hopes for the future. The columns were organized from a more chaotic, darker bottom towards a more ordered, lighter top to reflect the variety of our feelings. While a palette of fabrics was chosen, each contributor could add other coordinating fabrics. The quilting added words submitted by contributors. As a pandemic quilt, we wanted key concepts of the pandemic to stand out. We started this quilt with the hope that we would get to know each other better. Working on it brought us all together at a time when many were feeling isolated.
At 81 years old, Snowflake resident Eugene Webb is a quilter and has been for a little more than 20 years.
Webb explained that he and his wife had a sewing store for many years in Snowflake.
He became inspired by seeing what people were creating with fabric, particularly quilts.
When their shop closed he decided to try it. He now runs a business from his home.
As mentioned, quilts are fabrics sandwiched together, then stitched all over in a design.
In his upstairs studio, Webb utilizes a Gammil Statler long-arm quilting machine to create these stitched designs on completed quilts.
The machine is computerized, and people can choose from more than 2,000 patterns to finish their quilt, or the computer can be disconnected and he can create a design.
“It’s kind of creative. I like it. I can ask the people what design they want. Or they would say go ahead and do fancy, not so fancy or whatever works,” Webb said.
