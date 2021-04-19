HEBER/OVERGAARD - A press conference and rally for the Heber Wild Horses will be held Thursday, Apr. 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Tall Timbers Navajo County Park located at Hwy 260 and Yates Road. The rally will be at the USFS, Black Mesa Ranger District Headquarters, 2748 State Highway 260, Overgaard, AZ 85933. Live music, food trucks, merchandise. Hosted by Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, American Wild Horse Campaign and Ride for the Salt River Wild Horses.
Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Submit a news story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Parents concerned children sexually active at school
- New Show Low staff, board members announced
- WMAT's alcohol ban remains, for now
- Fire crew locates deceased newborn filly
- Show Low Police-felony
- AC man faces prison in DV attacks
- HUD awards White Mountain Apache Housing Authority $5 million
- Illegal party on Lower Sycamore causes multiple problems
- Springerville cannabis farm dispute rages on
- AC woman gets probation for boozy rampage
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Gun control? (9)
- From the inventor of Sitgreaves County (9)
- Understanding firearm violence (7)
- PTLS P&Z recommends RVP zoning - again (4)
- Brandolini's Law (3)
- Don't release balloons (3)
- Slow down! (3)
- New, more dangerous COVID strains circulating in Arizona (3)
- DUI school bus driver is guilty (2)
- Voting restrictions trigger furious debate (2)
(2) comments
Where can we send donations if I cannot make rally? Great Cause !
Typical propaganda from horse advocates. There are 800 plus horses ruining the range and destroying wildlife habitat. This isn't about "saving horses" - this is about proper range management; something horse lovers are oblivious to.... If you can't figure this out, put some horses on your own property and watch the destruction. Thanks goodness the forest service put science into this equation and is recommending 50-104 horses inside this small territory (19,000 or so acres). Now if you want to really be an advocate, sign up to adopt the remaining 700 horses that will need a home. It's not like these things are endangered.....drive any road and they will come running to your vehicle looking for a carrot. Nothing wild about these horses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.