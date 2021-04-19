Rally

A Heber Wild Horse in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

 Laura Singleton/The Independent

HEBER/OVERGAARD - A press conference and rally for the Heber Wild Horses will be held Thursday, Apr. 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Tall Timbers Navajo County Park located at Hwy 260 and Yates Road. The rally will be at the USFS, Black Mesa Ranger District Headquarters, 2748 State Highway 260, Overgaard, AZ 85933. Live music, food trucks, merchandise. Hosted by Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, American Wild Horse Campaign and Ride for the Salt River Wild Horses. 

Tags

(2) comments

libertyminded

Where can we send donations if I cannot make rally? Great Cause !

Report Add Reply
Clown2

Typical propaganda from horse advocates. There are 800 plus horses ruining the range and destroying wildlife habitat. This isn't about "saving horses" - this is about proper range management; something horse lovers are oblivious to.... If you can't figure this out, put some horses on your own property and watch the destruction. Thanks goodness the forest service put science into this equation and is recommending 50-104 horses inside this small territory (19,000 or so acres). Now if you want to really be an advocate, sign up to adopt the remaining 700 horses that will need a home. It's not like these things are endangered.....drive any road and they will come running to your vehicle looking for a carrot. Nothing wild about these horses.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.