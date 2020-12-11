PAYSON—The manslaughter case against local contractor Daniel Rawlings and charges against his wife Lacey will be been set to trial next month.
The charges arose from a tragedy on Thanksgiving weekend in 2019 when Daniel allegedly drove a military style vehicle across flooded Tonto Creek. The State of Arizona has since approved plans for a bridge there. On the fateful weekend, the vehicle became swamped; three children were swept away and drown and other children in the vehicle were spared. They were either the Rawlings’ children or their nieces and nephews.
The case had already been up and down the appellate courts because the Gila County Attorney was unhappy with a ruling made by the trial judge, Gila County Superior Court Judge Timothy M. Wright. The judge had ruled in the Rawlings’ favor about a disclosure issue, and the prosecutor appealed to the Arizona Court of Appeals which refused to hear the matter. The county attorney then appealed that ruling (called a special action) to the Arizona Supreme Court which likewise denied relief to the state.
Then in August, the county attorney asked that the Rawlings’ release conditions be revoked. They remain out of custody pending a final determination of the charges. The reason for the request for revocation was the fact that Daniel Rawlings was allegedly in contact with his brother and the brother’s kids. The court noted that way back in April, the Rawlings had acknowledged their release conditions in writing but those conditions did not specifically preclude “victim contact.” The judge denied the prosecutors’ request.
Now the prosecutor wants Judge Wright to recuse himself from the case. On Nov. 25, the state filed a motion claiming to have filed a judicial complaint against Wright in connection with another case. As part of the Arizona Supreme Court’s judicial oversight process, the Commission on Judicial Conduct hears complaints about judges and determines whether a judge’s conduct was in violation of the Canons of Judicial Ethics. Only if the complaint is found to have merit does the commission publicize the matter. As of press time, there is no public record of the prosecutor’s complaint about Judge Wright, meaning that the commission either has not ruled on it yet or dismissed the complaint.
The state urged in its motion that Judge Wright should recuse himself because his “impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” apparently because of the judicial complaint the prosecutor filed against him. The judge, on Dec. 1, denied the motion and did not recuse himself.
During the Dec. 1 hearing, the Rawlings formally entered pleas of not guilty to the charges. The entry of a plea is one of the first things that happen in a criminal case, but the case has been delayed for over a year by the various motions and appeals from the county attorney. Delays in a case typically help the defense as witnesses move away and accurate memories fade.
The prosecutor has now notified the court that they will not offer a plea agreement to the Rawlings and asked the court to set a date for a jury trial. Because of the pandemic and the proscriptions of gathering people together, it may be months if not years before a jury is empaneled to hear this case.
The parties are expected back in court to discuss that on Jan. 25 of next year.
(2) comments
#Rawlingsstrong is a joke. #Rawlingsinprison is better. He needs to be sent to jail for the murders he is guilty of.
Wow. You must have a miserable life to have such hate in your heart.
