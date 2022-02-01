GLOBE — Neither of the Rawlingses will serve jail or prison time in connection with the Nov. 29, 2019 death of three children.
Daniel Rawlings killed three children; that is, caused the death of them in a reckless manner. Two of them were his and Lacey Rawlings’ own children Colby and Willa; beloved niece Austin was the third. Last month, they both pleaded guilty to every single crime they were charged with stemming from their actions on November 29, 2019. On about 4:30 that afternoon during a Thanksgiving holiday, Daniel drove a huge, military style vehicle into rain swollen Tonto Creek which caused the deaths. They admitted their guilt in open court and the court found them so.
In court
Daniel and wife Lacey each had separate plea agreements and each had their own retained counsel. The deals weren’t identical. For example, Lacey is guilty of seven counts of child abuse all Class 4 Felonies. She was guaranteed no prison, but probation. The big question in her case was, as part of probation, what kind of county jail time would she get — could be up to one year.
By contrast, Daniel’s agreement was open ended. He is guilty of three counts of manslaughter. Class 2 Felonies and seven counts of child abuse, Class 3 Felonies. His sentence would be the judge’s choice: 12 years in prison on possibly each of manslaughter charges probation which could include up to one year in the county jail.
So the very solemn parties showed up in court last Thursday, Jan 27, at 10 a.m. The Hon. Timothy M. Wright took the bench at 10:15 a.m., greeted the parties and the gallery (more about that later) and announced that in-person “attendance by class” in court (officials, victims, their representatives, etc.) was restricted by health protocols but the court streams on-line and observers could view the proceedings through You Tube. The audio wasn’t so clear but here’s how things shaped up.
Chief Deputy Gila County Attorney Bradley Soos went first and presented five speakers, an 18-minute power point recording of Lacey’s interview with investigators, videos of the scene both before and after from witnesses who started filming when an unusual vehicle was successfully crossing Tonto Creek at the so-called Punkin Center crossing that November afternoon. That crossing was “easy-peasy” Lacey told investigators and they had the option of crossing again at the same place. They were going back to “grandpa’s” to play board games.
Dad was driving, mom was seated next to him in the only two bucket type seats in the front. Seven children were in the back, four of Daniel and Lacey Rawlings, and three of Daniel’s brother Jay and Lori Johnston — who are divorced — both showed up for the hearing. The kids occupied one bench style seat with one seat belt style strap which wasn’t used. The children kept pleading with the grown-ups to cross the really exciting creek again, now a raging torrent in the narrower Bar X crossing. The parents talked it over and Lacey said to Daniel, “I don’t care. The kids are having fun,” and off they went.
The rest is horrifying. The vehicle sank, all of the occupants who all were unrestrained, were swept through the windows; Dan and Lacy’s kids, Willa and Colby were lost; 11-year-old Austin, daughter of Jay Rawlings and Lori Johnston perished as well. The children’s bodies were found the following days. In court, emotional statements took up the entire day. Below is a recap.
The prosecution’s view
“This isn’t a tragedy. It’s a crime with a tragic result.” That’s how Soos started his presentation. It’s not an accident either, he urged. A tragedy is a tornado. An accident is an unintentional lapse of attention, like not seeing a stop sign, or speed limit. This was deliberate, he said, that’s why the Rawlings had pleaded guilty to every crime they were charged with.
He bemoaned that no one had grasped what really happened that fateful afternoon. His office was criticized from the outset for bringing criminal charge at all, he said. But the truth, he claimed, was lost on the public. The county Adult Probation Office, which wrote a pre-sentence report, missed it, the defense didn’t mention it, it was never in the media or social media, and politicians standing on “soap boxes” to get a bridge there didn’t get it either. Soos announced that the real reason Daniel took the fateful action he did, with Lacey’s consent, was because the kids kept carrying on about crossing the creek again because it was so fun, and the parents relented.
That deserves not necessarily punishment under these circumstances Soos argued, but the court must make a clear statement to the public about the consequences of such behavior. He acknowledged to the court that it’s a hard case, that Soos assumed the judge “has a heart under that robe,” but sometimes justice is difficult, he argued.
His side produced five live witnesses including the mother, maternal aunt and grandmother of the deceased niece Austin and they summed up their view. One of them spoke of the lasting guilt one of the boys feels because Austin was ripped from his grasp by the raging water and disappeared. They argued there are penalties for not having a pool fence, for leaving a child in a hot car, and for not restraining a child while driving. The public must know that if someone’s recklessness caused three children to die, like in this case, the word must go out that there is a legal consequence, they said.
The defense
Yellow was the color of the day. A large crowd of supporters gathered in the street outside, in the hallway and in the court room, many wearing “Rawlings Strong” bright yellow T-shirts. In fact, the display prompted one of Austin’s family members to tell the judge that it looked like a football game. She said that this case is not about “how many cheerleaders you have or how strong you are.”
Daniel’s counsel was Bruce Griffen; Lacy was represented by Katheryn Mahady, both of Flagstaff law firms. They had driven down that morning and stopped at the Bar X crossing in preparation for the day ahead.
In court filings, the attorneys produced 100 letters in support of Daniel, about 50 in support of Lacey. The judge said he had read them all. The defense produced in person a bishop, school principal, business owner (Lacy’s employer) coaches, friends, family and the two surviving Rawlings kids. All described a hardworking, generous, loving family who, if the parents were incarcerated, it would re-victimize the very children who have already lost so much.
Lacy said that the family had quilts made of the lost children’s clothing and each year put up two white Christmas trees in their memory; a memory that will never go away. They spoke of the sheer anguish and pain of having lost “one half of their children,” and no earthly power could punish them any more than the burden they will carry forever. Daniel said that he lies in bed at night just wanting to be able to go back to that late afternoon and to make a different decision.
Griffen coined a phrase “the Rawlings reflection,” before the decision to cave into the kids’ plea for an exciting adventure in crossing the creek again at a different spot. From pictures and videos of the creek, which many speakers called “the river,” Griffen listed the many perils inherent in the decision to drive into the swollen creek, like ignoring the huge “Road Closed” sign smack in the middle of the road, the permanent “Do Not Cross When Flooded,” sign as well as the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” warnings. He urged that in that moment of Rawlings reflection, the parents had simply missed how dangerous it was to do that.
Near the defense table in the well of court is a huge grandfather clock which Griffin said he heard tick tick tick throughout the hearing, he said. In a segue that didn’t really make much sense, he urged Judge Wright to make today a beginning point for his client’s new chapter in life, a life which Daniel pledged to do everything he can to regain the trust that he so spectacularly lost that tragic day.
The sentence
The American justice system, like its government, is one of checks and balances. A judge does not have a free hand to craft sentences on a whim. Rather, there are statutes, court rules, Constitutional considerations and legal precedent that the court is obligated to follow. There are four factors that determine whether a defendant will be incarcerated, Judge Wright explained.
The first two factors, the safety of the public and rehabilitation of the offender, have little application here, Wright said. The Rawlingses have zero criminal history, are not a danger to the public at large and Rawlingses do not have the character of persons who need to be rehabilitated, the judge reasoned.
The third factor is punishment, but in this case, incarcerating the Rawlings would harm the very victims who have no fault whatsoever but bear the brunt of the consequences, Wright observed.
With regard to the last factor, to make sure the public recognizes the wrongfulness of the defendant’s conduct, the court went a little wobbly. Sending Daniel to prison and Lacey to jail would no doubt draw the public’s attention to the wrongfulness of the deed. But the court seemed to apply a balancing test of sorts, noting that the judge is required to give deference and weight to the views of the victims and most of the victims supported probation and the various speakers did, too. Further, leniency would benefit the survivors.
In Wright’s analysis of sentencing statutes, he concluded that there are aggravating factors here, like multiple victims, the great harm caused, the position of trust the defendants were in, and they were each accomplices to each other. Mitigating factors included no prior criminal records, acceptance of responsibility, great remorse, ongoing familial responsibilities, and strong support in their family and community. That last part is based on the notion that those with strong support are most likely to succeed on probation.
For seven Class 4 Felonies, Lacey will be on probation for four years with terms such as having to remain a law-abiding citizen. No jail, no fine, but some nominal court fees and a $65 monthly probation fee.
For three Class 2 Felonies, and seven Class 3 Felonies, Daniel will be on probation for five years, no prison, no jail but he must pay a fine plus surcharge in the amount of $89,000 in monthly payments over 5 years, and various other court and probation fees. In the event a victim comes froward n the next 30 days with a demand for restitution, meaning economic loss caused by the defendants, they will have to pay it.
There is no right to direct appeal from a judgment entered after a guilty plea. In the end, all four surviving Rawlingses walked out of the courthouse for the adults’ first check in with the probation department. They are expected to have the supervision of their probation transferred to Navajo County.
At a minimum the parents should had to pay for the search and rescue. No reason for us tax payers to foot the bill for their poor decisions.
