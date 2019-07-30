EAGAR — The town’s 33rd annual Eagar Days is coming Friday and Saturday, August 2-3 at Ramsey Park.
All of the popular events that have been part of past Eagar Days, like the Logging Rodeo, volleyball tournament, slow pitch tournament, and other activities, will be part of this year’s event.
Being that the Logging Rodeo is among the more popular parts of Eagar Days every year, it will still run for two days from Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 2-3. There is still time to sign up for one of the Logging Rodeo events and there will be pre-registration both days.
Town of Eagar Deputy Clerk and Event Coordinator, Jessica Vaughan, said not to worry, one of the very popular things associated with the Annual Eagar Days, the pancake breakfast put on by the fire department under the ramada at Ramsey Park, will take place at 7-9 a.m.on Saturday to kick the day off right.
Bargain hunters and vendor-style foodies will still find plenty of people selling their wares and culinary creations, but the town is putting a little more into making Eagar Days kid and family-oriented.
So, they are having two greased pig races for the younger folks in which the winner gets to take the pig home. Then there’s the always popular mud mania run for the kids, the pony stick race, and a target shooting game for kids. A petting zoo, and wildlife and crafts will be hosted by the people who run the R Lazy J Wildlife Ranch in Round Valley. Sparky the Fire Dog will also be there and there will be a slew of kids games.
Other events include a helicopter fly-in and there will be two hunter’s education classes for both kids and/or adults so interested, and the volleyball tournament under the Dome at Round Valley High School. Preregistration for the tournament needs to be done before the 9 a.m. start time.
And remember, there is no cost to just attend Eagar Days and soak up the small town mountain atmosphere and fun, or just hang out at the park and watch everything go by.
Traffic can get a little congested during Eagar Days, however experience shows it is usually not too bad. But bring a dose of motorist patience just in case, and remember to obey all signs and traffic laws and most importantly, have plenty of Eagar Days fun.
For more information go to www.eagaraz.gov or call the town at 928-333-4128.
