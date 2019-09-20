LAKESIDE — The quorum at the 73rd annual meeting of the Navopache Electric Cooperative was held Sept. 7, with nearly 200 members in attendance and close to 300 people attending the meeting.
Members had the opportunity to visit booths prior to the meeting and gain information regarding different services offered to the members of NEC, how the Co-Op Connections program benefits members and how the SmartHub app is available to members to make life easier by monitoring their energy use and account management. Members also visited interactive booths and displays including one from the engineering department that demonstrated a “Smart Home” display, a display that showed the difference between various meters, a display of photos, including some historic photos, that highlight where the members’ money goes. The NEC Derby Down the Deuce bucket truck was also displayed with the “Most Likely To Light You Up” category win of the Special Needs Derby Down the Deuce division to the White Mountains Autism Foundation.
Attendees participated in NEC’s Safety Demonstration highlighting electrical safety, the effect of electricity to a human body, how to best survive if you encounter a downed power line, and other important safety information.
Prior to the start of the meeting attendees were entertained with a performance from the Blue Ridge High School Harmonies and Sprezzaturas. The Young Marines presented the colors and Hannah Sukut of the Harmonies gave a beautiful rendition of our national anthem.
An informative presentation from the NEC Board President, Bradley Baker, regarding how the co-op is affected by the changing environment everyone is facing (social media, new technologies, legislation, and environmentalism), new legislation on the horizon that could directly impact members and how member engagement benefits everyone.
Navopache Electric Cooperative CEO, Chuck Moore, then picked up where President Baker left off and took a deeper dive into NEC rates, the amount of dollars NEC has been able to give back to the members each month, legislation on the horizon and what it really means, and projects that are coming up in the near future. Mr. Moore encouraged members to fill out the question and comment cards and to speak with any of the board or himself and stressed that they love to hear from the members. President Baker then provided the election results for the election of members of the board of directors:
District 1: Dennis W. Hughes – 705 votes (Write-ins – 24); District 3: Herbert Tate – 172 (Write-ins – 22); District 4: M. Brad “Tank” Peterson – 305 (Write-ins – 22); District 7: Floyd W. “Bill” Arendell – 419 (Write-ins – 9).
One of the favorite parts of the Annual Meeting is the raffle drawings at the end. This year NEC had 84 door prizes available to win ranging from gift certificates to local businesses and popular chain stores, to tool sets, crockpots & InstantPots, camp tables, bright neon clocks, energy credits and many more. Prizes for the annual meeting were provided by donations from both local and nationwide companies who conduct business with NEC.
This year NEC offered two $200 Energy Credits as grand prizes which were won by Marilyn Nosie and Michael Penrod. The super grand prize NEC offered to members was a 1999 Chevy Blazer which NEC retired from the fleet. Ronald Teuscher won the Chevy Blazer and his excitement was evident as he jumped out of his chair with a happy cheer claiming “That’s ME!!”
Question and comment cards were collected throughout the meeting and will be answered in the NEC hiLites newsletter beginning with the November edition. The NEC team would like to thank everyone who participated in the 73rd Annual Meeting and are looking forward to partnering with the communities they serve in the coming year.
