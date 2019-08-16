SHOW LOW – After so much interest in the 2018 Recycled Art Exhibit, the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains added a recycled show again this year to their list of exhibits. Creativity and ingenuity, coupled with fun, are the elements that ran through each of the recycled entries. On Aug. 10, at a formal reception and presentation, Art Show Chairwoman Ann Anspach presented the awards to the recipients at The Center in Show Low.
During the course of the exhibit which ran from July 26 through Aug. 10, with a voting deadline of Aug. 9, visitors to The Center were presented a ballot to cast their votes for the winning entries. The categories were divided into three age groups, 12 years and younger, ages 13 to 18, and adult, 18 and over. To be considered recycled, an entry had to be made from 80 percent recycled material.
Last year there were 17 entries and this year there were 19.
- First place for “Most Creative” went to Karen Lewis for “Stretch;” there was a tie for second place, Suzanne Taylor for “Katie,” and Walter Bethoon for “Batman.”
- “Most Useful” went to Laurie Dikes for her “Denim and Designs Purse,” and her “Kaleidoscope Colored Rug” was the most voted on of all the entries.
- First place for “Most Humorous” went to Linda DeLavio for “The Artists Brush,” and second to Karen Lewis for “Stretch.”
- “Wisest Use of Materials” went to Karen Lewis for “Stretch,” and second place to Linda DeLavio for “The Artists Brush.”
- First place for “Best Use of Materials” went to Walter Bethoon for his “My name is Jack,” and second place to Suzanne Taylor for “Katie.”
- “Most Elegant” went to Suzanne Taylor for “Katie,” and second place to Sheila Vogler for “Blinged Out Mirror.”
- First place for “Simplicity” to Bruce Taylor for his “BeeSatFlower" and second place to Karen Lewis for “Sunny Hedgehog.”
Other artists who participated were Bobbi Heppe, an un-named piece of work; Cassandra Olsen, “Essential Elements;” Cathy McCue, “D-Fly,” and Robert Crane, “fi-fi.”
Photos of the winning entries for the Recycled Art Exhibit will be posted this month on the Arts Alliance website.
AAWM’s next art show will be the 18th Bi-annual Art Show which is open to any artist living in Arizona. Entries will be accepted in 2D, 3D, photography, jewelry and fiber arts. The 2D art is judged in media sub-categories, and all entry fees are returned in cash awards. Entry forms are due Saturday, Aug. 24, and the art is due by the Aug. 28. Full show rules can be found at www.aawmcenterforthearts.org or at The Center at 251 Penrod Rd. in Show Low. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
