PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Seven months ago Pinetop-Lakeside’s Solid Waste Recycling Plan (SWRP) went into effect. At a Feb. 20 work session for the council, Public Works Director Matt Patterson presented an update on the collection center, advising the council of an overall net loss of $27,000 from July 2019 through January 2020.
The council approved a five-year comprehensive plan for SWRP on Oct. 4, 2018, giving Finance Director Kevin Rodolph and Patterson the go-ahead to proceed with the development of the plan for the solid waste and recycling center and to secure financing.
The catalyst for this action was Waste Management’s decision to suspend the town’s recycling services in August 2018. The town was committed to finding a way to recycle. Patterson said they did a lot of work to uncover facts and figures to support a plan.
Last year, just before the center opened in July, Patterson told the Independent, “This is a big risk, but there are a lot of people who want recycling and are willing to pay. We are committed to give the community a place to bring their trash for around $2.50 or if they recycle, it will only be $1 for 55 gallons. We make no money on this. We will be giving people an opportunity to help them do the right thing. Many people don’t actually have enough garbage to warrant a can and curbside service. If they bring their trash to us, it will help offset what we do for recycling. We will also try to convince bars and restaurants to bring their recyclables to us and reduce their waste costs.”
According to the draft minutes of the work session, the overall income of the collection center exceeds $61,000. Though Patterson said solid waste brought in $40,000, the expenses were $20,000, and when the overhead is included, the fund is a negative $23,000.
Rodolph explained that there are direct expenses that do not include all of the overhead like salary, fuel and the loan. Patterson reported that in the months of September and October — months when over 1,000 people came through — the center broke even, but most months were a loss. He added that 580 people came through in December and he expects a huge increase in the spring that will take them back to a zero balance.
Patterson suggested one of the reasons for the loss could be attributed to the low fees they charged for taking heavy asphalt shingles which resulted in more weight. Tipping fees which the town pays are based on weight of waste per ton. Another area of concern Patterson wants to examine is the fee for construction debris. He said more contractors are coming in because they find it easier and more convenient than having to go all the way to Lone Pine Dam transfer station.
Both Mayor Stephanie Irwin and Vice Mayor Jerry Smith indicated they believe more education and advertising is needed for the center which opened at the end of the summer as visitors and second home owners were leaving the Mountain. Still, Patterson said over 5,000 people came through the center from July through December.
One of the ways they are attempting to raise awareness about the center is by mailing out a post card to residences in the 85935 and 85929 zip codes this month (that would have been February). Patterson also mentioned that Navajo County wants to sponsor a week-long household hazardous waste clean-up at the Collection Center.
Councilor Jim Snitzer commented that the center is a start-up business and a loss could be expected in the winter, but summer is yet unknown because the summer people were either missed or not accustomed to using the center.
Irwin said they expected it to take a while for the center to get up and going and that they could wait a bit longer before raising fees, but the general fund cannot subsidize the center. She added that it is an enterprise fund which is supposed to break even and be self-supporting.
Smith said he would like to give it more time to see if the income increases within the next year or so, and if not, then raise fees to break even.
Patterson said he and Johnson discussed the possibility of expanding services through curbside waste and bulk pick-up to help cover the loss.
Councilor Lynn Krigbaum noted that the Fire Department takes their green waste to Dirty Deeds Green Waste and wondered if the Collection Center could receive it instead.
Patterson said he will check with Chief Jim Morgan on that.
Johnson said the fees they have been paying to Dirty Deeds will be eliminated. They have worked out an arrangement with NovoPower to take the center’s green waste, if the center hauls it to them.
Councilor Carla Bowen said she is not in favor of writing off $27,000, or for government taking over something that a private company handles and does a good job with.
After all was said and done, Irwin said the town “cannot continue to bleed this kind of money,” and asked Patterson to investigate raising the rates.
