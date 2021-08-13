Relocation is not an option for any mountain lion

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Not all stories have a happy ending, and sometimes those stories are based on polices of public safety. Such is the story of the 200-pound, male mountain lion who wound up in a tree in the backyard of T. L. Williams’ home at Fairway Park in Show Low on Aug. 6.
Wiliams’ neighbor Fred Kriesel was talking to a friend when he saw something and wondered “what is that tawny mess on the branch?” Then he saw the tail and thought “what is a monkey doing in that tree?” Grabbing his binoculars, he saw it was a mountain lion and called 911.
Williams said the dogs had been barking around 8 a.m. which could be the reason the mountain lion was up in the tree.
Kriesel said the lion was very calm and just looked down at the dogs.
Show Low Animal Control showed up first, followed by Arizona Game and Fish (AZGFD). Kriesel said an officer loaded his rifle, just in case, and darted the mountain lion and his head hung up on a branch.
Williams said the officers threw up rubber balls after tranquilizing the lion to test it, and after about 15 minutes it fell to the ground with his eyes opened and they carried it off.
According to comments between Kriesel and Williams the episode lasted about an hour-and-a-half or two hours and the rest of their day in their neighborhood was uneventful.
The Independent reached out to Show Low Police Department Animal Control and the Pinetop office of AZGFD on Friday, Aug. 6 to find out the disposition of the mountain lion. The animal control officer was not on duty at the time and there was no answer at the AZGFD Pinetop office.
Connecting with the AZGFD Public Affairs/Community Liaison Jacqueline Follmuth late the following day, she provided department policy and mountain lion information but was unable to provide specific details from the officers regarding the Fairway Park incident before press deadline.
Follmuth advised on Monday that the animal was euthanized which is department policy.
Speaking with both Kriesel and Williams, they were surprised to learn that was the outcome. Since the animal was tranquilized and collared it was thought that he would likely be relocated and released.
Follmuth said that the policy regarding male adult black bears, all mountain lions and adult coyotes, when identified in public, is to sedate and then euthanize.
AZGFD policy states, “While human encounters are rare in Arizona, mountain lions are large predators that can seriously injure or kill humans. Conflicts can occur when a mountain lion becomes too accustomed to the presence of people, often near where we live or recreate, and begins preying on livestock or other domestic animals. Urban sprawl results in shrinking mountain lion habitat and increases the number of conflicts between humans and mountain lions. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is committed to helping people learn how to behave responsibly and live safely in mountain lion habitat. However, animals that pose a threat to public safety — as determined by a strict protocol developed with extensive public input — must be lethally removed. Because mountain lions are very territorial, relocating problem animals to a new area often results in their injury or death. More importantly, relocating a problem wild animal puts other visitors or residents in the new area at risk.”
The AZGFD wildlife policy uses four categories to classify wildlife based on behavior, age, sex, and threat to human safety.
Once AZGFD is notified of a wildlife encounter, the wildlife officer decides if the incident is an immediate threat, a potential threat, nuisance wildlife or an observation. Anything relevant to humans is characterized as aggressive or threatening, unacceptable, or acceptable.
AZGFD places wildlife animals into different categories. Mountain lions fall under Category II wildlife, as do adult male black bears and coyotes. Due to their behavioral characteristics, the policy clearly states that they will be destroyed, not captured and relocated.
One of the behaviors which is not acceptable for a Category II wildlife is for the animal to be in an unacceptable location, thus causing a threat to human health or safety. Another applies to wildlife that is normally active from dusk to dawn as comes into an urban area and is being active during daylight hours. Both are applicable to the mountain lion at Fairway Park.
Follmuth said that since mountain lions singularly have their own territories, a mountain lion could be out of their territory and may no longer have a territory of their own; they can’t be placed somewhere else because that territory could already be taken and often ends in the severe injury of death of one or both lions in that territory.
“Because it is a hazard for the public, they do not want to make it a hazard somewhere else,” said Follmuth.
The photo taken by Kriesel of the mountain lion shows a beautiful creature but his instincts do not show. And, as Lucian of Samosata, the ancient Greek satirist said, “Not every story has a happy ending, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth telling.”
The story did not have a happy ending for the mountain lion, but hopefully this story was worth telling so that the public gains necessary awareness about another of the wildlife we live with in the White Mountains.
AZGFD has a brochure on their website which provides more information on mountain lions: https://www.azgfd.com› wildlife › mountainlions
(5) comments
We don't deserve this beautiful planet. RIP big boy...
We need to practice this exact same policy as regards humans who are threatening and aggressive .
I agree with the previous poster ; we humans do not deserve this beautiful planet .
I totally agree. I bet I know the person who got to shoot it too. They love this stuff.
Guess we can just sit back and let mother nature and beautiful science take care of the evil.
After many years of study, the reports all indicate that mountain lions are extremely territorial. By practicing relocation, it turns out to be a death sentence to one of the lions, either the newly located one or the one whose territory has the new lion. There is no joy in euthanizing any animal, and it is sad to see those typed of comments from folks who are not aware of lion or bear behavior. Educating the public on the harsh facts of wildlife is something the AZGFD attempts in so many ways. Comments from people who assume negative attitudes helps no one. Lions who roam too close to humans and develop what is called habituation are extremely dangerous. Loosing wild behavior is dangerous to all animals. Just look at the feral horses that are all across the Apache Sitgreaves now. They lack any fear of humans and are totally habituated. Sad for the horses.... and dangerous to humans.
