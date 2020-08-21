WHITERIVER — The FBI has announced that the remains of missing White Mountain Apache Tribal member Willie Fernandez “Steamboat” Declay, (who would have been 25-years-old this year) were found April 5 of this year on the reservation.
The FBI put out a missing person poster on Declay Aug. 29, 2019 asking the public’s help in finding him and offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to finding the missing man.
That reward is no longer valid.
According to FBI Phoenix Office Public Affairs Specialist Jill McCabe, the cause of Declay’s death is as yet undetermined.
She asks anyone who may have any information about Declay’s disappearance sometime after June 3, 2017, or how he died, to call the FBI Field Office at 623-466-1999.
People can also contact the local FBI office located at 625 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside at 928-367-8211, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
“Declay was last seen on June 3, 2017, at the Indian Health Services hospital in Whiteriver, Arizona.
He was discharged from the hospital and never returned home. The FBI sends our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” McCabe stated in an Aug. 17, 2020 press release, announcing the discovery of Declay’s remains on the White Mountain Apache Reservation earlier this year.
No information was provided about where on the reservation Declay’s remains were found or the condition of the remains.
Declay stood about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed 135 pounds and had short black hair.
When last seen alive he was wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and a maroon baseball cap.
He was also known to wear a Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap.
