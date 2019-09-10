SHOW LOW — The Honor Guard of the White Mountains; consisting of members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907, American Legion Post 76, and VFW 9907 Auxiliary, will conduct a ceremony in honor of those Americans that died or suffered during the attack on 9/11/2001. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Show Low Veterans Memorial.
The Veterans’ Memorial is located next to the Show Low City Hall building and across from the Library south of the intersection of E. Hall Street and N. 9th Street. Please arrive at 9:45 to get set up for the memorial which will start at 10 a.m. sharp. There will be a display of memorabilia set up at the Veterans’ Memorial for participants to view and honor those who suffered on the day and days following the attack.
The purpose of the ceremony is to remind citizens that 2,996 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington and on the commercial airliner that crashed in Pennsylvania with no survivors. Another 6,000 people were injured in the attacks. The attacks cost the nation more than $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage. Four jets were hijacked that day by members of al-Qaida under the leadership of Osama bin Laden who was killed by the U.S. military in 2011 at his compound near Islamabad, Pakistan.
One jet crashed into the Pentagon, another likely bound for the nation’s Capitol crashed in a Pennsylvania field and the other two were crashed into the World Trade Center’s “Twin Towers” in New York City.
The total death toll for each attack was 265 on the four planes, 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon.
The deaths associated with 9/11 did not stop there, they went on for years. Additional people died of 9/11-related cancer and respiratory diseases in the months and years following the attacks.
Please attend this memorial service and invite your friends to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.