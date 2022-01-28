SHOW LOW — Details have emerged about the crash of an experimental plane near Show Low Regional Airport (call letters KSOW) on Dec. 22, 2021 which killed two persons.
After a site visit to the airport, the National Transportation Safety Board published its preliminary report on the crash on Jan. 6. A final report is pending.
The NTSB characterized the plane as an “experimental amateur built Vans RV6A airplane,” and carried pilot David Gillette of Utah and his 11-year-old niece, Lorelai Olivia Johansen of Tucson. They both died instantly according to the NTSB. The plane was destroyed on impact and the wreckage caught fire. The aircraft had operated under federal regulation as a “personal flight,” the report stated.
Information posted on a blog called Kathryn’s Report about which not much is known, includes excerpts from the preliminary report, obituaries of the deceased, and a message from Gillette’s widow. David Gillette who would have turned 41 years old in March, completed a mission to the Ivory Coast in Africa and later settled with his wife Candace and eight children in Monticello, Utah. On that fateful afternoon, he had planned to fuel up and tie the plane down at the Taylor Airport for the night. For some reason, fuel was not available at Taylor Airport, possibly because of a mechanical problem in dispensing the fuel. He then took his niece Lorelai and flew to Show Low for fuel.
According to the NTSB, conditions at the airport at the time were clear with a light wind of seven knots. An airport employee saw Gillette’s craft and another plane, a Cessna, “near each other on the final approach” to the runway. The Cessna was a little in front of and below the RV6A. There is not a control tower at Show Low Regional; pilots and controllers use radio to communicate and it seems Gillette was not tuned in to the correct radio frequency on approach. Witnesses told the NTSB that the RV6A plane looked as if it were descending into the Cessna. The Cessna aborted its approach and turned right towards the north. Gillette then realized he was not on the correct frequency but got that corrected.
The experimental plane then was seen aborting its approach, turning right to the north as the Cessna had done. But witnesses report that the wing on the RV6A dropped and the craft “descended steeply towards the ground,” and “struck terrain in a near vertical nose down angle,” stated the report.
In her message, Candace first bemoans the “made up stories” going around and wanted to set the record straight. She said the crash pictures posted on various media sites were not even of David’s plane, the wreckage of which she had seen. Her account is based on what airport staff heard of the calls and the position of the plane.
She acknowledges that the problem with the radio frequencies prevented David from hearing what other pilots and controllers were saying, but before the crash he had switched to the correct one and apologized for the mix up. Just after telling the Cessna pilot that he would wait to land so the Cessna could go first, his plane lost lift. Candace concluded that “it looks like he attempted to make it to the field close by but caught the left wing on a tree and went down.”
“It feels like a bad dream that won’t go away,” Candace wrote and thanked the many well wishers who offered support. Services for both David and Lorelai were at the Pioneer Park Chapel in Snowflake on Jan. 3. David was buried in the Monticello City Cemetery in Utah.
