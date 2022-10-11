Gary Lee Johnston, 63, has been arrested in Honduras and is jailed for alleged child pornography and human trafficking according to various national media posts.

A man with the same name has been confirmed to the White Mountain Independent as a resident of Torreon in Show Low. According to Phoenix television station KTVK, Johnston and others started an information technology company in Tempe in 2004.

