Gary Lee Johnston, 63, has been arrested in Honduras and is jailed for alleged child pornography and human trafficking according to various national media posts.
A man with the same name has been confirmed to the White Mountain Independent as a resident of Torreon in Show Low. According to Phoenix television station KTVK, Johnston and others started an information technology company in Tempe in 2004.
On Sept. 7, The Washington Post reported that Honduras Deputy Security Minister Julissa Villanueva said that Johnston was arrested in Roatan on Aug. 29. Roatan is an island in the Caribbean about 40 miles off the Honduran coast where Johnston reportedly lived for the last six years. He is said to have owned a condominium building there, but “was not widely known in the community,” stated the article.
The article said that Villanueva said police were investigating the disappearance of a “young woman” named Angie Pena who was last seen on Jan. 1 riding a watercraft of some sort.
Her body has not been found, and police believe that it is possible that she is alive and being exploited.
Apparently, that investigation took them to Johnston’s apartment where police claim they found a 12-year-old girl.
Villanueva, however, said that “There is overwhelming witness, documental and tecnological (sic) that show his connection to the crimes of which he is accused.”
She also said that there have been “FBI alerts” that Johnston “consumed and produced child pornography.”
According to the KTVK report, the company he helped found has separated from Johnston and has taken him off its board and payroll.
Regarding the presumption of innocence, Article 89 of the Constitution of the Republic of Honduras states that “everyone is presumed innocent until declared guilty by the competent authority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.