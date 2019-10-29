SHOW LOW — The Navajo County Republican Committee will host a meeting tonight at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains building located at 251 Noth Penrod Road at 6 p.m.
Special guest Bob Hathorne, an activist and constitutional advocate from Legislative District 23 will speak.
He will be doing a presentation entitled “Preserve the Electoral College/Preserve our republic.” He will be talking about the National Popular Vote issue and what the erosion of the Electoral College means for our republic, including the loss of our individual liberties and individual freedom of choice.
A new Republican candidate for a Navajo County Government office will also be present.
The Regional Field Director for Trump Victory will also be in attendance to talk briefly about the Trump Campaign structure and how people can get involved to help Trump get re-elected.
