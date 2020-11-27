WHITE MOUNTAINS — Kids get infected.
And they pass the virus along.
But schools probably won’t drive a surge in COVID-19 in a community.
That’s reassuring as a growing number of local schools have reported cases on campus.
Payson’s a perfect example, after six infected students from a single family caused a cascade of alarm.
Rim County Middle School returned to distance learning and 350 students and 37 faculty members quarantined for two weeks affecting three campuses.
All six students were most likely infected off-campus and so far there’s no evidence they spread the virus to anyone else on campus.
That’s consistent with the evidence suggesting schools can operate safely with basic precautions, like consistent mask-wearing on campus, comprehensive testing and contract tracing, and limiting the number of contacts each student has with fellow students and teachers throughout the day.
Most districts in Arizona have undertaken only some of those precautions — and enforce the rules inconsistently.
For instance, Payson students and faculty don’t consistently wear masks in the classroom and few classrooms allow for strict social distancing.
Moreover, students mingle at activities and events, often without masks. Perhaps more importantly, the high school and middle school maintain normal schedules — with each student mingling with half a dozen teachers and several hundred classmates throughout the school day.
That complicates the efforts to apply the reassuring national and international studies of the impact of school reopening, since precautions vary widely.
Nonetheless, the research reveals very few problems in continuing to operate elementary schools, with a single teacher spending the day with 20 or 30 students and wonderfully low infection and transmission rates among children younger than 12.
Middle schools and high schools present a tougher problem, with each student often attending six classes and having close contact with six teachers and perhaps 180 fellow students every day.
Most of the documented school clusters have involved high schools.
Only a few states have consistently reported school data, so epidemiologists are groping to piece together a comprehensive picture.
An independent effort to collect data and track school cases has so far tallied 177,244 cases nationally in K-12 schools. This includes 51,000 faculty and staff.
The tally likely captures only a portion of the actual cases, since states like Arizona report only fragmentary results and about half of the states report no school data at all.
The COVID Monitor website gave Arizona a D- when it came to the quality of reporting on school data.
That sounds like a lot of cases. But remember that the US has now reported 12 million infections and more than 250,000 deaths.
So 200,000 cases in schools represents a relatively small number — and could mostly reflect off-campus activities.
Arizona has reported 43,000 cases in people younger than 20 – most of them teenagers.
That represents 15% of all cases. Only 9 of the state’s 6,384 deaths have been among those under 20, much less than 1%.
Moreover, studies of schools that remained open in Europe and Asia have offered encouraging evidence that schools generally don’t increase infection rates in a community.
Two international studies found no link between school openings and infection rates in the surrounding community.
One US study found no elevated risk to childcare workers who stayed on the job, with daily contact with small groups of preschool students.
On the other hand, research has shown that closing schools poses a substantial risk to students, including a decline in immunization rates for other diseases, loss of progress in reading and math and mental health issues like depression and suicide.
Unfortunately, the guidelines for school reopening have remained chaotic and highly localized – with recommendations changing from one month to the next and state and federal officials shifting responsibility for making sense of the fragmentary data to ill-prepared school boards.
As one recent example, New York city schools have decided to return to distance learning after the percentage of positive tests rose above 3% in the community.
Schools serving 300,000 students have been open for two months in a state with much lower per-capita infection rates currently than most states nationally.
In Arizona, the state recommends in-person classes as long as the percentage of positive tests remains below 5% and a hybrid in-person and on-line model with less mixing of students with the percentage of positive tests below 10%. This represented a dramatic difference in benchmarks between New York and Arizona. Even so, Arizona leaves it entirely up to the local school board when it comes to abiding by the benchmarks at all and won’t step in even if two or three of the benchmarks move into the “red zone.”
So here’s some of the latest research on school openings.
• A review of 700 published scientific studies concluded that opening schools won’t affect mortality rates in older people and that children are unlikely to drive an increase in infection rates, according to a summary of research published by the Harvard’s Shorenstein Center.
• Sweden kept schools open throughout the pandemic. Although the country along with the rest of Europe is experiencing a second wave of infections, Sweden has not reported a single death in children ages 1 to 6, according to the study in the journal Acta Paediatrica.
The children who did get infected generally had lower viral levels than adults. Researchers found no studies documenting the value of hand-washing in preventing infection, which is in keeping with the growing evidence that the virus spreads almost entirely through the air through close contact.
The studies also suggested that sending kids to school might actually protect older people in the same household.
• A study in China based on a small sample of students found a third of those infected showed no symptoms, a complicating factor in trying to reduce on-campus infections by screening for symptoms, according to the study in the medical journal Lancet.
Medical experts have said the large number of asymptomatic students underscores the need for protective measures like masks, keeping students in smaller groups, avoiding crowded events and widespread testing.
• Spain’s second wave of COVID cases started in September shortly before the nation’s schools reopened.
A research team found no increase in the rise in new cases after schools reopened.
Researchers concluded that opening schools made “absolutely no difference” in the rate at which cases increased. Spain does extensive contract tracing anytime a new positive case turns up.
Among those infected, 87 did not infect anyone else at school. However, Spain has embraced safety measures rare in US schools, including universal mask-wearing, keeping students in small groups or “bubbles,” and social distancing.
• Large-scale studies have found different patterns in different countries.
Thailand and South Africa fully reopened schools when cases were low, with no documented increase in transmission. Vietnam and Gambai actually saw overall cases drop when schools reopened. However, the United Kingdom saw a surge in community infections when it reopened schools.
• Unlike Arizona, Utah has reported school-based cases.
The data showed no link between school openings and overall transmission. School cases generally reflect community cases, without driving an increase.
Elementary schools had no outbreaks, but high schools did have clusters. Most of those clusters have been traced to off-campus activities like parties and social gatherings.
• Daycare workers didn’t have increased infection rates after spending all day with groups of children, according to a Yale University study. The study tracked 57,000 US childcare workers for three months.
Half stayed home and half continued working, but the two groups had no difference in infection rates.
The study bolsters research suggesting that elementary school students pose very little risk of infection to students or teachers.
However, the study involved children under six in small groups — and so may not apply to older children in larger groups.
