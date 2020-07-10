TEMPE — In partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and made possible by Federal Emergency Management Agency Grant funding, Crisis Response Network (CRN) announces that the new Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program was launched on June 22, to provide 100% free and confidential support and connections to resources for Arizona residents impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Accessible via CRN’s existing 2-1-1 statewide information and referral phone number, the Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program is a bilingual (English and Spanish), federally-funded program that will connect callers to crisis counseling providers in their area throughout the state of Arizona.
The mission of Resilient Arizona CCP is to assist individuals and communities in recovering from the psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through crisis counseling services which include community-based outreach, emotional support and educational services.
Crisis counseling seeks to prevent the onset of diagnosable disorders by helping individuals understand they are experiencing common reactions to extraordinary occurrences. All services are provided at no cost and are available to anyone who has been impacted by the pandemic. These services are provided in safe, accessible telephonic and virtual locations. Services can be provided in a group setting or one-on-one and include supportive crisis counseling, education, development of coping skills and connection to appropriate resources.
Crisis counselors help enhance social and emotional connections to others in the community and promote effective coping strategies and resilience. The counselors also work closely with community organizations to familiarize themselves with available resources to then refer and connect individuals and families to other necessary services.
Crisis counseling services for the Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program will be provided by the following organizations:
• Crisis Preparation and Recovery (CPR)
• Empact – Suicide Prevention Center
• Family Involvement Center (FIC)
• La Frontera Center
• The Guidance Center (TGC)
• RI International
• While counseling provider hours will vary, bilingual live-answer service on 2-1-1 is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. On July 1, new funding from the Arizona Department of Economic Security will allow 24/7 operation of bilingual live-answer service on the statewide line.
Further information on the Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program can be accessed through its website, www.resilientarizona.org.
“On behalf of CRN, I want to express our sincere gratitude to the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System for the opportunity to provide access to these potentially life-saving crisis counseling services to Arizona residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through 2-1-1,” said Justin Chase, President/CEO of Crisis Response Network. “We are also very grateful to the crisis counseling providers with whom we are working in this important program.”
This publication was made possible by Grant number FEMA-4524-DR-AZ. The views expressed in these materials do not necessarily reflect the official policies or contractual requirements of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security.
