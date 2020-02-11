HOLBROOK — Former Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Brian Swanty is now the Chief Deputy for the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
He is a second generation local lawman who followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a state trooper who served both Navajo and Apache counties.
Swanty had recently completed a successful career with DPS. He wasn’t planning on going back to work. Swanty said he spent 22 of his 27 years with the DPS in Navajo and Apache counties.
He had his retirement party exactly 27 years from his hire date with the DPS which was Jan. 29, 1993.
Asked if he had any plans whatsoever after retiring to stay in law enforcement, Swanty said he did not.
“I got to do all that I wanted to with DPS and I had a great career. DPS treated me like gold,” said the 50-year-old. “But staying in law enforcement after retiring was not really in my plan.”
Swanty said his plan to just enjoy retirement got derailed after he and NCSO Sheriff David Clouse began chatting on a social level and found out that much of their thoughts on leadership, law enforcement and personal philosophies were very much alike.
“The more I met with Sheriff Clouse, the more I recognized how much our philosophies were alike,” Swanty said.
He said when offered the job as Chief Deputy for the NCSO by Clouse, he looked at it as a new adventure for someone who spent the majority of their adult life as a police officer.
He said another reason he took the job is because Show Low and the surrounding is his home and he has both a personal, emotional investment in the area, and an investment as a law enforcement officer who wants to make it the best it can be.
Now that he is the Chief Deputy for the NCSO, some of Swanty’s duties will be a bit different than the average “cop on the beat.”
For one thing, the chief deputy traditionally is the voice of the NCSO in the event of most incidents.
Swanty said that will certainly be one of his duties, among many others.
Swanty said that to help make it the NCSO the best it can be, he, like Clouse, wants to bring in all the technology they can that will enhance the NCSO and help cut costs to taxpayers.
Swanty said he will hold himself accountable to the public in his role as Chief Deputy and that he expects to be held accountable by the public.
Among the last things he said was that he will not just do things as Chief Deputy, “because that is the way we have always done it.”
He said if something requires change, he will be among the first to work at getting it done.
